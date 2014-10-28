(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published its 'Ratings Navigator' reports for the 14 issuers in its U.S. large regional bank peer group. Ratings Navigator, launched in April 2014, is a one-stop visual overview for Fitch-rated entities, providing an overview of the factors affecting the rating, a visual comparison with peers' business mix, lending type, asset quality, earnings and profitability, capital leverage and funding and liquidity. The Ratings Navigators publication follows a periodic review of the large regional banking group completed on Oct. 7. The 14 banks in this peer group are: BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION). The Stable Outlook for the large regional bank universe is supported by solid liquidity and capital profiles, continuing improvement in asset quality and generally good earnings profiles. As part of its review, Fitch took a positive rating action on RF, while ZION's Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Positive, mainly due to continued underperformance relative to peer banks. MTB's and STI's Outlooks each remain Positive. For further discussion of the large regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic Review: In Wait and See Mode for Rates to Move,' dated Oct. 7, 2014. Fitch rates approximately 6,000 financial institutions, including 3,500 banks and over 1,100 insurance companies, and over 1,700 corporates globally. The Ratings Navigator is currently available for select financial institutions, and will later be expanding to Fitch's global corporate and insurance ratings sectors. The Ratings Navigators are available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Large Regional Bank Periodic Review: In Wait and See Mode for Rates to Move,' dated Oct. 7, 2014. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Large Regional Bank Periodic Review (In Wait and See Mode for Rates to Move) here BB&T Corporation - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here Comerica Incorporated - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here Fifth Third Bancorp - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here KeyCorp - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here M&T Bank Corporation - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here Regions Financial Corporation - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here SunTrust Banks, Inc. - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here Wells Fargo & Company - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here Zions Bancorporation - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here Capital One Financial Corporation - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here U.S. Bancorp - Ratings Navigator (October 2014) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.