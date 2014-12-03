(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) The U.S. non-life sector risk adjusted capital position modestly improved in 2013 based on analysis using Prism, Fitch's proprietary capital model. A newly published special report: '2013 U.S. Non-Life Prism Scores,' provides updated Prism scores for a group of 43 U.S. property/casualty (P/C) groups. The report also includes an analysis of industry aggregate capital adequacy under the model, which indicates a 'very strong' capital position. This result is similar to the year-end 2012 result, and is consistent with Fitch Ratings' current view of the P/C sector. P/C insurers enjoyed strong policyholders' surplus growth in 2013. However, available capital (AC) growth under Prism was constrained by reductions in unrealized gains on fixed-income investments, as mark-to-market on bond holdings is one adjustment to capital in the model. On average for individual insurers, AC was 101% of PHS in 2013 versus 109% in 2012. Key model inputs that influence target capital (TC) from year to year, including reserve adequacy estimates, reserve and underwriting volatility and catastrophe loss distributions, were relatively stable. One factor that favorably affected TC for many companies in 2013 was reduced underwriting loss ratio estimates, reflecting improvements in performance from better underlying market conditions. In addition to the published scores on individual groups, the report compares the distribution of Prism scores with ratings as well as other capital adequacy measures such as statutory leverage and risk-based capital (RBC). There is a positive relationship between Prism scores and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings and Prism results have a closer relationship to statutory operating leverage figures than RBC ratios. The full report, '2013 U.S. Non-Life Prism Scores' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Insurance >> Research Contacts: James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Jeffrey A. Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA Senior Director +1-312 368-3182 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2013 U.S. Non-Life Sector Prism Scores (Aggregate Score Remains â€˜Very Strongâ€™) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.