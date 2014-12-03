(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) The U.S. non-life sector risk
adjusted capital
position modestly improved in 2013 based on analysis using
Prism, Fitch's
proprietary capital model. A newly published special report:
'2013 U.S. Non-Life
Prism Scores,' provides updated Prism scores for a group of 43
U.S.
property/casualty (P/C) groups.
The report also includes an analysis of industry aggregate
capital adequacy
under the model, which indicates a 'very strong' capital
position. This result
is similar to the year-end 2012 result, and is consistent with
Fitch Ratings'
current view of the P/C sector.
P/C insurers enjoyed strong policyholders' surplus growth in
2013. However,
available capital (AC) growth under Prism was constrained by
reductions in
unrealized gains on fixed-income investments, as mark-to-market
on bond holdings
is one adjustment to capital in the model. On average for
individual insurers,
AC was 101% of PHS in 2013 versus 109% in 2012.
Key model inputs that influence target capital (TC) from year to
year, including
reserve adequacy estimates, reserve and underwriting volatility
and catastrophe
loss distributions, were relatively stable. One factor that
favorably affected
TC for many companies in 2013 was reduced underwriting loss
ratio estimates,
reflecting improvements in performance from better underlying
market conditions.
In addition to the published scores on individual groups, the
report compares
the distribution of Prism scores with ratings as well as other
capital adequacy
measures such as statutory leverage and risk-based capital
(RBC). There is a
positive relationship between Prism scores and Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings and Prism results have a closer relationship to
statutory operating
leverage figures than RBC ratios.
The full report, '2013 U.S. Non-Life Prism Scores' is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Insurance >> Research
Contacts:
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Jeffrey A. Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312 368-3182
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2013 U.S. Non-Life
Sector Prism Scores
(Aggregate Score Remains â€˜Very Strongâ€™)
here
