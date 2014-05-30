(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 4M14
here
MOSCOW, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue
includes balance sheet
numbers as of 1 May 2014, as well as changes in April 2014. In
addition, charts
indicate changes in the last month for Russia's main
state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in April 2014:
- Corporate lending continued to grow strongly by 1.9% (and by a
rather high
7.3% in 4M14) with state-related banks accounting for 91% of the
monthly rise;
- Retail lending growth slightly accelerated to 1.8% (only 4.6%
in 4M14), but
was still behind a 3% monthly average for 2013. Among
specialised retail banks
Tinkoff, Sovcombank, OTP grew in line with market, Orient
Express showed lower
growth, while Rencredit, Home Credit and Russian Standard
moderately contracted
their loan books;
- Customer funding (excluding funds of state-related entities,
which we consider
as part of the government funding) increased by only RUB51bn in
April, as strong
inflows of retail deposits of RUB282bn were offset by RUB231bn
outflows of
corporates. The largest outflows of corporate funding were
reported by Sberbank
(RUB82bn, not an issue due to this being less than 0.7% of the
bank's customer
funding) and Nomos group (RUB78bn, offsetting most of the
inflows in 1Q14),
while few banks had significant inflows, namely VTB group
(RUB160bn, 5%) and
Alfa (RUB36bn, 8%). Of the April increase of retail deposits
state-banks
accounted for over 80%;
- As loans increased by RUB717bn and customer funding grew by
only RUB51bn,
banks borrowed further RUB607bn from the government to cover
most of the gap. As
a result state funding reached a record RUB6.4trn or 12.6% of
sector total
liabilities;
- Banks earned RUB63bn net income in April (12% annualised
ROAE), although
profits were mainly concentrated in Sberbank (RUB30bn) and VTB
group (RUB21bn),
while 37 banks from the sample reported losses, including, among
the bigger
banks, Alfa (minus RUB4.7bn, not a major issue as overall
result for 4M14 was
a positive RUB6.2bn), Promsvvyaz (minus RUB2.7bn) and Globex
(minus RUB2.2bn).
Most specialised retail banks also had bleak results.
Rencredit's strong
positive result was solely due to financial aid received from
shareholder,
accounted as income in local accounts;
- Capitalisaiton tightened slightly. As of 1 May, 14 banks from
the sample had
total capital ratios (N1, 10% minimum) below 11%, including four
below 10.5%.
These were Promsvyaz (10.1%), Rossiysky Capital (10.2%), Moscow
Industrial Bank
(10.3%) and Tatfondbank (10.3%). Also Novikombank and NB TRUST
reported core
tier 1 ratios below 5.5%, close to the current 5% minimum.
The full report, ''Russian Banks Datawatch 4M14", is available
on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.