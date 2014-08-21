(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: RUSSIAN BANKS DATAWATCH 7M14 -
xls table
here
MOSCOW, August 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue
includes balance sheet
figures as of 1 August 2014, as well as changes in July 2014. In
addition,
charts indicate changes in the last month for Russia's main
state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in July 2014:
- Corporate lending increased by a high 2% month-on-month (or by
RUB536bn)
compared with an already strong 1.4% monthly average for 1H14.
However, more
than half of July's growth was due to revaluation of foreign
currency loans, as
the RUB lost about 5% against the dollar. The underlying growth
net of the
revaluation effect was a moderate 0.8% (about RUB230bn).
- Retail lending grew at a moderate pace of 1.7% month-on-month
(8.9% in 7M14)
or RUB189bn. The retail growth rate had only a minimal impact
from FX
revaluation due to the negligible share of foreign currency
retail loans. Over
70% of the increase was accounted for by state banks. Of
specialised retail
banks only Sovcombank, OTP and Tinkoff grew in line with the
market, while
others moderately contracted their loan books.
- Customer funding (excluding funds of government entities)
increased by
RUB332bn in July, of which corporate accounted for RUB111bn and
retail RUB221bn.
However, net of the foreign currency revaluation effect there
was a net outflow
of about RUB145bn, which was a combination of a RUB70bn inflow
of retail
deposits and RUB215bn outflow of corporate funds.
- Given the underlying outflow of customer funding all of July's
real lending
growth was covered by funds attracted from the Central Bank of
Russia (up by
RUB223bn to RUB5.6trn), regional and federal budgets (up by
RUB87bn to RUB624bn)
and The Ministry of Finance (up by RUB36bn to RUB656bn). As a
result, total
government funding reached a new record of RUB7.1trn or 13.7% of
total sector
liabilities.
- Profitability was poor with the sector reporting only RUB37bn
of net income
(annualised ROE of only about 7%), dampened by FX losses in many
cases. The bulk
of income was earned by Sberbank (RUB36bn) and Alfa (RUB9bn),
while 42 of the
sample 100 banks showed losses, including VTB Group (RUB7.8bn
loss), Promsvyaz
(RUB2.9bn loss) and Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB1.5bn loss). Among
major
specialised retail banks only OTP had a notable positive RUB1bn
net result,
Tinkoff and Svyaznoy were marginally above break-even and
Russian Standard,
Sovcombank, Home Credit, Orient Express and Rencredit were
loss-making.
- Capitalisaiton remains moderate. As of 1 August, 13 banks from
the sample had
a total capital ratio (N1, 10% required minimum) below 11%,
including four below
10.5%. These were Rencredit (10.2%, a monthly drop of 0.1% due
to losses),
Moscow Industrial Bank (10.2%, roughly stable), Fondservicebank
(10.1%, a drop
of 1.1%) and Bank Trust (10.3%, roughly stable).
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
