HONG KONG, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China's
State
Development & Investment Corporation's (SDIC) Long-Term Foreign-
and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A+'. The Outlook
is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned SDIC's proposed US dollar
senior unsecured
guaranteed notes an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)'. The notes will
be issued by
Rongshi International Finance Limited, SDIC's indirectly wholly
owned
subsidiary, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
SDIC. The net
proceeds will be used for refinancing and general corporate
purposes.
The proposed notes are rated at the same level as SDIC's IDR
because the direct
guarantee structure transfers the ultimate responsibility of
payment to SDIC.
The proposed notes will constitute SDIC's unconditional,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations.
The final rating on the proposed notes is subject to the receipt
of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Link to China Sovereign: The ratings of SDIC are equalised with
those of China's
sovereign (A+/Stable) because of the state's 100% ownership of
the entity,
strong state oversight of SDIC's financials and strategic
importance of the
entity's operation to the state. These factors result in a high
likelihood of
extraordinary support, if needed. Therefore, SDIC is classified
as a
credit-linked entity under Fitch's criteria for rating of
public-sector
entities.
Legal Status Assessed as Mid-Range: SDIC is registered as a
wholly state-owned
limited liability company under Chinese company law. It is owned
by the
State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of
the State
Council (SASAC) and supervised by various central government
departments. The
government does not plan to dilute its shareholding in SDIC.
Strategic Importance Assessed as Stronger: SDIC is China's
crucial national
policy investment company and was established together with
China Development
Bank Corporation (CDB, A+/Stable). SDIC plays a vital role in
supporting the
upgrade of China's industries and fostering strategic emerging
industries. In
addition, the central government has designated SDIC as one of
the first batch
of state-owned asset operating companies and state-owned capital
investment
companies, providing SDIC with a critical role in the management
and reform of
state-owned assets.
Control Assessed as Stronger: SDIC is wholly owned by the
sovereign, the board
members of SDIC are appointed by the state, and major projects
require
government approval. The state closely monitors SDIC's financing
plan and debt
levels, and the company is required to report its operational
and financial
results regularly to the central government.
Integration Assessed as Stronger: The government has provided
SDIC subsidies and
grants and tax reduction for projects undertaken by SDIC since
its inception.
The government also supports SDIC by granting it exclusive
development rights to
certain projects and allowing it to cooperate with central and
local governments
in setting up funds to upgrade industries and develop emerging
industries.
Furthermore, state-owned policy banks provide SDIC with a
significant amount of
credit facilities to support its business development.
Balancing Policy and Commercial Objectives: One of SDIC's core
objectives is to
incubate investments in strategically important emerging
industries and develop
and connect industry clusters. SDIC exits these investments when
they mature and
recycles the capital into new projects to support national
economic development.
SDIC makes these investments in close consultation with various
central
government departments to determine their commercial viability.
Satisfactory Financial Profile: SDIC has a highly diversified
investment
portfolio in terms of geographical location and industries and
healthy financial
metrics. Debt/EBITDA was at 6.0x and net debt/fair value of its
portfolio was
around 35% at end-2015. SDIC also has a robust liquidity
position, including a
well-extended debt maturity profile, long-term relationships
with policy banks
and state-owned banks, as well as significant credit facilities
provided by
financial institutions due to its status as a public-sector
entity controlled by
the central government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Credit Linked to China Sovereign: Positive rating action would
stem from a
similar change in the ratings of the sovereign, in conjunction
with continued
strong support from the state. Negative rating action could
derive from negative
rating action taken on the China sovereign.
The rating on SDIC may be notched down from that of the
sovereign if the
company's policy role and strategic importance to the state were
to weaken, if
the state dilutes its control or shareholding, or if the
likelihood of support
from the sponsor were to diminish.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jean Luo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9952
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
