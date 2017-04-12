(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published
the 'AA-(idn)'
national long-term rating of PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk's
(Alfamart;
AA-(idn)/Stable) proposed IDR3 trillion bond programme and
proposed IDR1
trillion senior unsecured bond issued under the programme.
Alfamart will use
issue proceeds to refinance existing debt.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Store Growth: Fitch expects Alfamart to continue its
store rollout at a
rate of 1,200 stores per year in 2017 and 2018 (2016: around
1,250 stores).
Similarly, the agency expects its Alfamidi store format to
expand at a stable
rate of 200 stores per annum over the same period. We
expect more
than 60% of the new stores to be located outside Java in
areas with low
modern retail penetration and higher revenue growth rates.
The high rate of store openings should help Alfamart maintain
strong annual
revenue growth of above 12% for the next two years - higher than
Indonesia's
modern trade and grocery sales growth, which Nielsen data shows
at above 9% for
2016. We forecast Alfamart's consolidated revenue to double to
more than IDR70
trillion by 2018, from less than IDR35 trillion in 2013.
Strong Market Position: Robust expansion has helped
Alfamart maintain
its solid modern retail market position in Indonesia. The
company is the
second-largest mini-market operator in terms of store numbers,
revenue and
geographical presence; slightly behind PT Indomarco Prismatama's
Indomaret
stores. Fitch expects the mini-market format to remain the
dominant modern
retail format, due to its ability to penetrate rural areas that
have less
traffic, together with its favourable store offerings.
Stable Profitability; Negative FCF: Fitch expects Alfamart's
EBITDA margin to
remain stable at around 6% in 2017 and 2018, as the company
implements cost
controls and increases the use of its new warehouses built in
2016. Nonetheless,
cash flow from operations of around IDR3 trillion will be
insufficient to pay
annual capex of more than IDR3.5 trillion, necessitating
additional borrowing to
fund expansion. However, EBITDA growth from new store openings
will help
Alfamart maintain FFO net leverage, adjusted for pre-paid rents,
below 2.5x.
Defensive Product Mix: Alfamart's credit profile is supported by
its resilient
product composition compared with larger retailers - stocking
less
non-discretionary products, such as electronics. Alfamart
generates more than
68% of its revenue from food-related products, which are stable
and defensive in
nature.
Structural Subordination at MIDI: Alfamart owns 86.72% of PT
Midi Utama
Indonesia Tbk (MIDI, not rated), which generates more than
IDR800 billion in
annual EBITDA and accounts for more than 20% of Alfamart's
consolidated EBITDA.
MIDI had outstanding banking facilities of more than IDR2
trillion at end-2016
to support its store expansion. Alfamart's creditors are
structurally
subordinated to those of MIDI, as Alfamart can only access cash
flows at MIDI
after the latter services its debt; although the current level
of structural
subordination is insignificant. However, further increase in
debt at MIDI could
affect creditors at the Alfamart level.
Regulatory Compliance Risk: Fitch sees evolving regulations as a
major risk for
Indonesian retailers. For example, Alfamart's franchised stores
only made up 27%
of its total stores at end-2016; insufficient to meet the
minimum 40% ratio
required by October 2017. We do not expect any major monetary
penalty that may
affect the company's credit profile.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Alfamart has lower FFO-adjusted net leverage, a less aggressive
financial policy
and more stable revenue growth compared with PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure Tbk
(TBI, AA-(idn)/Stable). These factors compensate for TBI's solid
margin of above
80% and long-term contracted cash flows. Alfamart also compares
well with PT
Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (AA-(idn)/Stable). Both companies
have solid market
positions in their respective industries. Japfa's higher margin
and cost
pass-through ability are compensated by Alfamart's defensive
cash flows and
lower leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Addition of 1,200 Alfamart stores and 200 Alfamidi stores per
annum in 2017
and 2018.
- Year-on-year sales per-day growth of 3% for Alfamart stores.
- Dividend payout ratio of 30% in 2017 and 2018 (2016: 40%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- FFO fixed-charge coverage rising above 3.0x on a sustained
basis (2016: 2.9x).
- FFO net leverage, adjusted for pre-paid rents, falling below
2.0x on a
sustained basis (2016: 1.5x).
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- FFO fixed-charge coverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained
basis.
- FFO net leverage, adjusted for pre-paid rents, rising above
3.0x on a
sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity and Funding Access: Alfamart had a IDR937
billion cash balance
and IDR2 trillion of unutilised committed facilities at
end-2016, against
approximately IDR1.5 trillion in short-term debt maturities,
including the IDR1
trillion maturity of Indonesian rupiah bonds due in June 2017.
We believe
refinancing risk is low due to the company's strong access to
bank funding and
proven record of accessing the local bond market.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch's total debt
calculation
deducts prepaid rent, which is normally funded by external
borrowings. Fitch has
capitalised annual rental payments by a multiple of 5.0x
applicable for
Indonesia.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
