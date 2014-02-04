(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a compendium of its corporate ratings in Africa, available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Many African countries are seeing rapid growth, and many Africa-focused companies are actively considering accessing the international capital markets. The report discusses trends in some of the key growth sectors in the African economies, and for the currently limited number of entities with international credit ratings, provides mappings of their standalone credit profiles against our sector credit factors.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Africa Compendium - Summary Sector Credit Factors: Telecoms, Natural Resources, Utilities and Transport

