Feb 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a compendium of its corporate ratings in Africa, available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
Many African countries are seeing rapid growth, and many Africa-focused
companies are actively considering accessing the international capital markets.
The report discusses trends in some of the key growth sectors in the African
economies, and for the currently limited number of entities with international
credit ratings, provides mappings of their standalone credit profiles against
our sector credit factors.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Africa Compendium - Summary Sector Credit
Factors: Telecoms, Natural Resources, Utilities and Transport
here