(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Credit Outlook 2013 -
The Alpine Tour
here
LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
multimedia document that
comprises the analyst presentations and links to related
research from its
annual Alpine cross-sector tour, which was held on 18-22 March.
Key topics include:
Eurozone Sovereigns - Austerity: Over the worst? Debt
sustainability in a
low-growth future; Core and periphery - closing the gap
Sovereigns Emerging Europe - Eurozone risks recede; Deleveraging
slows;
Sovereign funding outlook improves
European Banks - Key rating drivers and trends, Ring-fencing,
recovery and
resolution; Banking Union
Austrian Banks - Fundamental credit trends: Fragile
stabilisation
CEE banks - Overview of key credit metrics and Fitch survey on
parent bank
funding.
Swiss Private Banks - Cantonal banks, Swiss real estate
fundamental credit
trends.
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Polar Opposites for
Performance, Issuance
and Regulation
European High Yield - Review prospects and challenges
International Public Finance: Swiss Cantons & European LRGs,
EMEA Key Rating
Trends and Outlook
The document is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jens Schmidt-Burgel
Managing Director
+49 69 768076-110
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
