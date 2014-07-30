(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 30 (Fitch) Three of the 17 Fitch-rated
Asia-Pacific sovereigns
are on Negative Outlook with two on Positive Outlook and the
rest on Stable
Outlook, Fitch Ratings says today in a report, "Asia-Pacific
Sovereign Credit
Overview July 2014". Structural economic challenges including
China's
rebalancing and reform process and tighter US monetary policy
are contributing
to the broadly stable outlook for regional sovereign credit.
Elections in India
and Indonesia may have cleared the ground for progress on
credit-supportive
reforms, but the governments' willingness to make difficult
choices remains to
be tested.
The report provides summary credit views on all 17 Fitch-rated
sovereigns in the
region.
Fitch will host a teleconference on the regional sovereign
credit outlook for
media at 11am and for investors at 4:30pm Hong Kong/Singapore
time on Thursday
31 July (more details are available in the following press
release:
here).
"Asia-Pacific Sovereign Credit Overview July 2014" is available
from
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
