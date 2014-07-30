(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Sovereign Credit Overview - July 2014 here HONG KONG, July 30 (Fitch) Three of the 17 Fitch-rated Asia-Pacific sovereigns are on Negative Outlook with two on Positive Outlook and the rest on Stable Outlook, Fitch Ratings says today in a report, "Asia-Pacific Sovereign Credit Overview July 2014". Structural economic challenges including China's rebalancing and reform process and tighter US monetary policy are contributing to the broadly stable outlook for regional sovereign credit. Elections in India and Indonesia may have cleared the ground for progress on credit-supportive reforms, but the governments' willingness to make difficult choices remains to be tested. The report provides summary credit views on all 17 Fitch-rated sovereigns in the region. Fitch will host a teleconference on the regional sovereign credit outlook for media at 11am and for investors at 4:30pm Hong Kong/Singapore time on Thursday 31 July (more details are available in the following press release: here). "Asia-Pacific Sovereign Credit Overview July 2014" is available from www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director +852 2263 9938 Fitch Ratings 28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9891 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.