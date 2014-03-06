(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published Beijing
Infrastructure Investment Co Ltd's (BII) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A+', and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of
'F1'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Beijing Municipality: BII's ratings are credit linked to the Beijing
Municipality, the capital of China. BII provides urban rail transport services
and is 100% owned by the municipality. A multi-year funding integration with the
municipal budget, strong government oversight of its capital expenditure and
borrowing plan, and the strategic importance of BII to the municipality result
in a strong likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed. Therefore, BII is
classified as a dependent public sector entity under Fitch Ratings' criteria.
Ongoing Funding from Municipality: BII's operations are heavily subsidised by
the Beijing Municipality. The municipal government has also committed to provide
annual capital grants of CNY15.5bn for 2013-35 to continue subsidising BII's
operations and to cover BII's funding needs to expand its rail network.
Strong Fiscal Performance of Beijing: Beijing Municipality has robust budgetary
performance, a strong and well-diversified fundamental socio-economic profile
and a very close relationship with the central government (A+/Stable) as the
capital city. The resilient property market in Beijing also strengthens the
municipality's fiscal flexibility. These strengths are partly mitigated by its
moderately high tax-supported municipal debts, contingent liabilities arising
from its municipal government-owned entities as well as relatively weak
transparency.
Important Role in Urban Transportation: BII is the sole urban rail transport arm
of the Beijing Municipality through which the government executes its rail
transportation policy. Underground rail transportation has become the key
solution to the city's heavy congestion in surface transportation, which stem
from rapid population growth.
Tight Control by Beijing: The members of both the board of directors and board
of supervision of BII are mainly appointed by the municipal government of
Beijing. BII's rail network development plan needs approvals from the central
government's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), while BII's
related financing plan and debt level are also closely monitored by the
municipal government. Moreover, BII is also required to report its quarterly
operational and financial results to the municipal government.
Network Expansion: Under the plan approved by NDRC, BII's rail network will
expand from 442km to 664km by 2016. The ambitious expansion increases the
entity's execution risk and financial burden. Moreover, the aggressive
development plan by BII's 29.8% owned listed property development subsidiary,
Metro Land Corporation Ltd., also makes the entity more vulnerable to headwinds
in China's volatile property market.
BII undertakes investment, financing, initial stage planning, operation and
development of the urban rail transit system in Beijing. As at 31 December 2013,
there were 17 inter-connecting lines in operation in the Beijing urban rail
transit system, out of which the company operated 14 lines.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Significant changes to BII's strategic importance or a diluted government
shareholding and/or reduced explicit and implicit municipal government support
could lead to wider rating gap between BII and Beijing Municipality.
A negative rating action could also stem from a weaker fiscal performance and/or
greater indebtedness of the municipal government resulting in a lowering of
Fitch's internal assessment of Beijing's creditworthiness.