(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
issue of its
Capital Structure and Covenant Analysis for 50 Largest U.S.
Leveraged Issuers
report. In conducting its analysis, Fitch observed the
following trends:
--Robust Valuation Multiples: The average enterprise
value/EBITDA market
multiple for the Fitch 50 is unchanged from last edition's
11.1x, which still
exceeds the 10.2x average market valuation multiple across all
sectors.
--Credit Metrics Converge: Compared to the last edition's
tallies, credit
metrics of the companies in this edition converge. The number of
companies with
a leverage ratio below 5.0x decreased from 23 to 19, and the
count of those with
a leverage ratio above 8.0x also decreased from 13 to 11.
--Improved Covenant Headroom: Covenant headroom improved for the
29 issuers that
have maintenance financial covenants. Only six companies are in
a position where
an EBITDA decline of 20% or less would trip their tightest
covenant, and only
one has headroom of just 10%.
New in this edition are the standardization of the treatment of
Limitations on
Debt Incurrence and Limitations on Restrictive Payments, and the
improved
readability with respect to cross default and cross
acceleration.
Published annually, the 'Fitch 50' is a comprehensive report
compiling
organizational structure diagrams and credit agreement/indenture
summaries. The
structural analyses focus on detailed organizational charts that
delineate
structural relationships among various affiliate entities and
debt issuances.
Simplified, though still in-depth, the issuance summaries
recapitulate essential
terms in bank agreements and bond structures, such as seniority,
security,
guarantee, negative covenants, financial covenants, etc.
The full report 'Fitch 50' is available at
www.fitchratings.com/sectors/Corporate Finance/Leveraged
Finance, or by clicking
on the link above.
For more information, visit:
'www.fitchratings.com/usleveragedfinance'.
Contact:
John Shen-Sampas
Director
+1-212-612-7881
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Sharon Bonelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0581
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fitch 50 Europe - July 2013 (July 2013)
Fitch Telecom & Cable Company Handbook (A Detailed Review of
Companies in the
U.S. and Canada Telecom and Cable Sector) (June 2013)
H.J. Heinz Company (June 2013)
Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Implications of the ACA Slowly
Taking Shape) (June
2013)
SUPERVALU Inc. (June 2013)
U.S. Leveraged Finance Multiple EV-aluator (May 2013)
Leveraged Finance Annual Manual for the Americas (April 2013)
Specialty Pharmaceuticals Snapshot - Key High Yield Consolidator
Trends and
Targets (April 2013)
Technology Handbook (April 2013)
U.S. Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2012
(April 2013)
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies (January 2013)
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health
Systems, Inc. (October
2012)
