HONG KONG, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
China-based trade
centre developer China South City Limitedâ€™s (CSC) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of â€˜B+â€™ with Positive Outlook, senior unsecured
rating of â€˜B+â€™ and
Recovery Rating of â€˜RR4â€™. Fitch has also assigned CSCâ€™s
proposed US dollar
senior unsecured notes an expected rating of â€˜B +(EXP)', and
Recovery Rating of
â€˜RR4â€™.
The notes are rated at the same level as CSCâ€™s senior
unsecured rating as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent
upon receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Positive Outlook: The positive outlook reflects the companyâ€™s
increasing scale
and geographic diversification as sales from newer projects
start contributing
meaningfully to its cash flows. Since its success in Shenzhen,
CSC has been
expanding into seven other provincial capital cities through
collaborations with
their provincial governments. CSC will be able to establish
itself as a national
provider of integrated trade centres if it is able to sustain
its sales momentum
- the company increased its contracted sales to HKD12.6bn in the
first nine
months of the financial year ending March 2014 (FY13: HKD8.2bn).
Good Project Locations with High Profitability: Following its
start in Shenzhen
in December 2004, the company has developed a track record of
executing
large-scale integrated trade centre developments and a strong
reputation, which
enables it to expand into locations of its choice. All of
CSCâ€™s projects are
located in provincial capitals and its large acquired land
resources of 18m
square metres will support the companyâ€™s development plan for
the next five to
eight years. The companyâ€™s cooperation with provincial
governments for its
projects also lowers its land costs and contributed to its high
EBITDA margins
(1H FY14: 39.2%).
Moderate Leverage: CSCâ€™s leverage is comparable to that at
similarly rated peers
in the mass-market homebuilding segment, despite lower asset
churn with
contracted sales/gross debt of 0.69x in FY13 and exposure to the
investment
property business, which has a long investment horizon. The
recent proposed
HKD1.5bn new share issuance to Tencent Group also provides CSC
additional
financial and technical resources to expand its e-commerce
platform. As CSC
increases its scale, Fitch estimates the companyâ€™s ratio of
net debt to adjusted
inventory (investment property valued at cost) to increase to
around 35% over
the medium term (1H FY14: 30.6%), though this would still be
comparable to
levels seen at its peers.
Commercial Demand More Volatile: CSCâ€™s rating is constrained
by its exposure to
more volatile commercial property demand. Its projects outside
Shenzhen (4m
sqm-18m sqm) are also of significantly larger scale than those
in Shenzhen (2.6m
sqm) and sales are still at initial phases, which exposes the
company to
considerable demand and execution risks. Competition from nearby
projects may
also create downward pressure on average selling prices (ASPs)
and negatively
impact the companyâ€™s profit margins. Fitch views CSCâ€™s
moderate leverage and
completed properties in Shenzhen, valued at HKD14bn end-FY13, to
provide a
financial buffer in the event of a downturn in demand.
Limited Geographical Diversification: While CSC has diversified
out of Shenzhen
by pre-selling projects in Nanchang, Nanning, Xian, Zhengzhou
and Harbin in the
past two years, only the Shenzhen project is currently in
operation. The initial
phases of its Nanchang, Nanning and Xian projects are slated to
start operation
in early 2014. Fitch views the ability to replicate its success
in Shenzhen in
these large-scale projects in Tier-2 cities to be important,
particularly to
sustain sales and ASPs of subsequent phases.
Low Yielding Investment Property Assets: CSC generally retains
around 50% of the
gross floor area of its trade centres for lease (FY13: 0.52m sq
m consisting of
Phase 1 and Phase 2 in China South City Shenzhen) but for the
medium-term, CSC
will remain reliant on property sales for cash generation. Its
investment
property assets have long investment horizons: occupancy at
China South City
Shenzhen Phase 2 has only reached 60% after starting operation
in 2010. Fitch
expects the companyâ€™s recurring EBITDA to grow gradually but
still remain small
relative to its recurring EBITDA interest coverage, which would
likely stay
below 0.3x for the next three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:-
- Ability to sustain sales outside Shenzhen without dominance by
any one
particular project (no more than 30% of total contracted sales),
with total
contracted sales sustained at above CNY12bn a year
- EBITDA margin sustained at above 40%
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained at below 35% (with
investment property
valued at cost)
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained at above 1x
Failure to meet the above guidelines over the rating horizon
would lead to the
outlook being revised to Stable.
