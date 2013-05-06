(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
China-based
department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited's
(Golden Eagle)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt
rating of
'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned Golden Eagle's proposed USD notes an
expected senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent
upon the receipt
of final documents conforming to information already received.
The notes are rated at the same level as Golden Eagle's senior
unsecured rating
of 'BBB-' as they will represent direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the company.
Key Rating Drivers
Strong market presence in Jiangsu: Golden Eagle is the leading
department store
operator in the Jiangsu province, which has the highest GDP per
capita and
retail sales per capita growth among the Chinese provinces. Its
dominance in
Jiangsu and strong focus on tier 2 and below cities have enabled
the company to
post high growth and store productivity. As a result, the
company has the
highest concessionaire rate and profit margins among rated
industry peers.
Self-owned property strategy: Nearly 60% of total gross floor
area of its stores
is self- owned. The high proportion of self-owned stores enables
the company to
post higher profitability than similarly rated peers due to
lower rental
expenses, and mitigates the risk of rising rental expenses. It
also enables the
company to have stronger credit metrics than similarly rated
peers with a lower
self-owned store ratio.
Low leverage: With a prudent historical expansion track record,
the company has
maintained a strong balance sheet and net cash position. Fitch
expects the net
cash position to narrow and net rental adjusted debt to turn
positive over the
next two to three years with aggressive expansion plans.
However, Fitch expects
the rental adjusted net leverage ratio to be close to zero in
the coming years.
The company's strong cash position can also be attributed to its
concessionaire
business model and the reliance on prepaid card (gift voucher
sales) which
generates negative working capital. Adjusting for payables
(trade payables plus
customer deposits), Fitch expect the company's net leverage to
exceed 2x from
2013 onwards but to stabilise at around 2x thereafter.
High but flexible capex: Golden Eagle is in an expansionary
phase and plans to
open on average five stores a year from 2014-2016. As a result,
Fitch expects
capex to double to CNY2bn in 2013 and remain above this level
until 2016. The
company also expects to post negative free cash flow until 2014.
However, the
company has flexibility to its capex according to the market
environment.
High geographical & store concentration risks: The rating is
constrained by its
high reliance on the flagship store and on the Jiangsu province.
The flagship
store accounted for 23% of gross sales proceeds (GSP) and its
top five stores
represented nearly 60% of GSP in 2012. Furthermore, the company
derives nearly
80% of its GSP and nearly 90% of operating profit from the
Jiangsu province.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Payables (trade payables plus customer deposits) adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR
being sustained above 2.5x
- EBITDA margin being sustained below 40% (2012: 48.5%)
Positive: Positive rating action is not envisaged in the short
to medium term,
unless it is able to reduce dependence on its flagship store and
on the Jiangsu
province.
