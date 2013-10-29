(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Dalian
Wanda
Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating of
'BBB+'.
Wanda's ratings are supported by its strong and growing
recurring cash flows
from its investment property portfolio of 71 retail malls and 39
hotels across
China, the largest nationwide investment property portfolio in
China. Its total
GLA of 6.5m sqm at 30 June 2013 makes it the largest commercial
landlord in
China.
The company's flagship developments, called Wanda Plaza, enjoy
high occupancy
rates and continued rental rate growth and always open with 100%
occupancy,
reflecting management's strong execution capabilities. Wanda has
a
well-established brand and is likely to continue benefitting
significantly from
China's urbanisation and income growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Unique Business Model: The rapid increase in the number of Wanda
Plazas from 33
in 2010 to 71 as of June 2013 is largely funded by development
property sales.
In general, retail malls and hotels take up 15% to 20% of each
Wanda Plaza's
gross floor area (GFA) while the rest are development
properties. This business
model has driven Wanda's rental and property management income
to grow at almost
CNY2bn a year to CNY7.55bn in the last 12 months to June 2013,
at a CAGR of
67.7% since 2010.
In Wanda's business model, the expansion of its investment
property portfolio is
majority funded by net sales proceeds from its development
properties. As both
cash and debt are fungible across the businesses, Fitch has made
several
assumptions in Wanda's ratio calculation. All cash and debt that
support 30% of
development inventory (net of pre-sales proceeds) are allocated
to the
development business. The 30% ratio is in line with the trends
for large Chinese
homebuilders. Residual debt is allocated to the investment
property business.
Proven Track Record: Wanda's track record of timely delivery of
projects, high
occupancy rates and continued rental rate growth reflects
management's strong
execution capabilities. It has a well-established brand that
allows it access to
choice locations for new projects and partnership with
high-quality tenants.
These factors also give support to its properties sales.
Improving Long-Term Financial Profile: Fitch expects Wanda's
cash flow and
leverage profile to improve in the long run as its investment
property business
reaches steady growth while its development properties' scale
and debt level
plateau. Wanda's strong expansion of its investment property
portfolio, where
revenue grew 59% and 96% in 2012 and 2011 respectively,
contrasts with a slower
increase in development property pre-sales of 12% and 37% for
the same periods.
This steady state is likely to happen after 2016. The continued
growth in the
investment property business has helped to rapidly improve the
ratio of Wanda's
investment property EBITDA to interest to 2.2x in H113 from 1.9x
and 1.6x in
2012 and 2011 respectively. These measures strongly support the
ratings.
Significant Medium-Term Capex: Wanda's credit strengths are
tempered by its
significant capex under an aggressive plan to open 25 to 30
Wanda Plazas
annually. Fitch expects Wanda to generate negative FCF as long
as its investment
properties under development exceed 20% of its total investment
properties; even
as it achieves substantial properties sales.
Vulnerability to Market Shocks: Fitch expects Wanda to face
tighter liquidity
due to working capital outflows in the event of a sharp downturn
in sales. Wanda
has limited flexibility in deferring construction expenditure
for both its capex
and development properties already sold. However, such market
shock, which
happened in China in 2008, was short lived.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- investment property debt/recurring EBITDA sustained below 5.0x
(7.9x in H113);
- investment property EBITDA to interest sustained above 3.0x;
- investment properties under development as a percentage of
total investment
property sustained below 20%;
- sustained positive free cash flow;
- stabilisation of landbank inventory, indicating a steady-state
in development
activities.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- investment property debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above
7.0x;
- investment property EBITDA to interest sustained below 2.0x;
- unsecured assets/unsecured debt sustained below 2.5x (4.0x in
H113) may lead
to a negative action on the senior unsecured debt.
As Wanda remains a privately-owned company, prompt information
disclosure is
necessary to monitor the ratings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 5 August 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Rating Chinese Homebuilders (October 2012)
Rating EMEA REITs and Property Investment Companies (August
2012)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
