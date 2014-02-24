(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
PT Ciputra
Residence's (Ciputra Residence) National Long-Term Rating and
National senior
unsecured rating at 'A-(idn)'. At the same time, the agency has
also assigned a
National Rating of 'A(idn)' to the company's proposed issuance
of up to IDR500bn
of bonds that have a 20% partial credit guarantee from
International Finance
Corporation (IFC).
The ratings reflect Ciputra Residence's small scale,
conservative credit metrics
and its strong linkage with its parent, PT Ciputra Development
Tbk (Ciputra
Development).
The rating assigned to the proposed bonds is based on a partial
guarantee for
20% of the principal amount offered by the IFC, a member of the
World Bank Group
that focuses on developing the private sector. The partial
guarantee reduces the
loss severity in case of default and Fitch has raised the
issuance's rating by
one notch above the issuer's rating. The overall recovery
estimate considering
the execution of the guarantee and the proceeds from company
liquidation
determine the number of the notches for the uplift.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Conservative Credit Metrics: Ciputra Residence's rating reflects
its
conservative credit metrics with the developer in a net cash
position since
2008. This is in line with the Ciputra's group prudent approach
in terms of
taking on debt, where the parent company Ciputra Development has
also been
disciplined in maintaining a net cash position. Fitch expects
the company's
credit metrics to remain conservative as additional debt for
expansion will
remain small in comparison to the company's size.
Linkage with Ciputra Development: Ciputra Residence's rating
benefits from
linkage with parent company, Ciputra Development, which has a
stronger credit
profile. Under Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Methodology,
we view that
there is strong legal, operating, and strategic linkage between
Ciputra
Residence and its 99.99% shareholder Ciputra Development. This
linkage captures
reputational risk from carrying the same brand name, significant
degree of
overlap in boards' composition and alignment of Ciputra
Residence's expansionary
strategy and financial policy with the overall group's.
Low Yielding Investment Property Assets: Ciputra Residence's
current source of
recurring income is from its water park and theme park
operations, with rental
income totalling around IDR21bn at end September 2013 (which
accounted for 3% of
total revenue). The small recurring income is counterbalanced by
low interest
burden, resulting in an estimated recurring EBITDA to interest
coverage of 1.2x
at end 2013. However, the agency expects recurring EBITDA to
interest coverage
to fall to below 1.0x in the medium-term as the company's
interest burden rises
following the issuance of the IDR500bn bonds.
Small Scale: Ciputra Residence's limited scale in terms of
contracted sales and
limited project diversification exposes the company to greater
volatility in
earnings. Ciputra Residence recorded EBITDA of IDR238bn (USD19m)
for the nine
months to September 2013, which is around the same amount as
other entities
rated in the 'BBB(idn)'category. Although the company plans to
embark on
numerous projects, Fitch views its prudent expansion strategy
and the track
record of the overall group on property development as positive.
Partial Credit Guarantee: The proposed bonds include a partial
credit guarantee
of 20% of the outstanding principal amount from IFC. The
guarantee is
exercisable on pre default basis to cover any shortfall in
principal or interest
due.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action is not expected in the medium term
given the company's
limited scale and size.
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Pre-sales/gross debt falls below 3.0x (2012: 26.0x)
- There is a weakening linkage between the company and Ciputra
Development
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6812
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6813
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
