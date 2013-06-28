June 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a CLO asset manager fact sheet on Halcyon Loan Management LLC (together with its subsidiaries, HLM). The new fact sheet presents key parameters on HLM, including:

--Company Profile;

--Credit Committee Members;

--Assets Under Management;

--CLOs Under Management.

The fact sheet is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.