(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published a new
Colombian Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights the key
events affecting
the industry as of the first half of 2014.
The Colombian Insurance Dashboard discusses the industry's
expected growth rate,
which is likely to gain momentum from the positive environment.
The report
examines the more competitive situation in specific business
lines due to
regulatory changes. Fitch also points out the increasing
sensitivity of local
financial markets arising from greater foreign portfolio
investments, which may
have negative effect on overall profitability, despite stable
technical
performance.
The 'Colombian Insurance Dashboard 1H14' is available on Fitch's
website at
'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitcratings.com.co' or by
clicking on the link.
Contact:
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2116-6606
eduardo.recinos@fitchratings.com
Fitch, Centroamerica
79 Av. Sur, Col. Escalon
San Salvador, El Salvador
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57 1 326-9999
milena.carrizosa@fitchratings.com
Johann Goebel
Associate Director
+57 1 326-9999
johann.goebel@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Colombian Insurance
Dashboard
(First-Half 2014)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.