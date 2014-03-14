(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special
report providing
a credit overview of Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) licensed
health insurance
and managed care companies.
This report, which is updated and published annually by Fitch,
discusses the
BCBS companies' common credit strengths and weaknesses, key
credit challenges,
and formation and growth. The report also includes a comparison
of
company-specific size/scale characteristics and quantitative
credit factors as
they relate to Fitch's median sector credit factor (SCF) rating
category
guidelines.
BCBS companies' common credit strengths cited in the report
include strong
provider networks that contribute to large market shares in
chosen markets,
robust capitalization metrics, modest liquidity needs, and
consistently strong
reserves as measured by development of the number of days in
claims payable
ratios.
Common credit weaknesses include enrollment concentrations in a
single or
limited number of states resulting in heightened exposure to
local competitive,
economic, and political conditions. Additionally, rates of
return on revenue
and on capital are often lower and capital exposure to equity
investment
volatility is often comparatively high.
In 2014 Fitch expects the government-sponsored health insurance
exchanges to
have a larger impact on the BCBS companies than on
publicly-owned peer health
insurers. The agency believes that adapting to the
post-insurance exchange
environment and the exchanges' uncertain profitability are key
credit challenges
faced by the BCBS companies.
Other on-going credit challenges include funding pension plan
obligations,
reducing concentration risks and adding scale, and balancing
strategies
emanating from their nonprofit focus, with the need to generate
the earnings and
capital required to make adequate and efficient investments in
their businesses.
Fitch's special report, 'Blue Cross/Blue Shield Credit Overview'
is available at
www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Mark Rouck
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60603
Doug Baker
Analyst
+1-312-368-3207
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013)
--Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors
Special Report
(Dec. 18, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Blue Cross/Blue Shield
Companies:
Credit Overview
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.