Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Savoie, Department of - Rating
Action ReportPARIS/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
the Department of
Savoie Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of 'AA'
with Stable Outlooks and a Short-term IDR of 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are underpinned by Savoie's track record of sound
operating
performance, moderate indebtedness, good governance and its
robust economy. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the expected weakening
in both
performance and debt metrics are compatible with the ratings.
The operating margin is comfortable at 18% of operating revenue
on average since
2009, but is expected to weaken to about 14% in 2016 in Fitch's
base case
forecast. This is due to weak revenue growth prospects (1.6% per
year), stemming
from a sluggish tax base and cuts to state transfers. Strong
spending pressure
(2.9% per year), notably linked to social spending, could also
lead to a weaker
performance.
Despite its high level of capital expenditure, Savoie has
achieved an average
net self-financing rate (after debt repayment) of 67% since
2009. We expect this
to remain stable until 2016, despite our forecast of a lower
current balance.
This should be achieved by a gradual scaling down of capital
expenditure, to
about EUR90m per year on average.
Savoie's budget shows limited flexibility, as operating revenue
is mostly based
on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and operating
expenditure is driven
by rigid items such as staff costs, mandatory transfers and
state-defined social
spending.
However, there is some budgetary flexibility stemming from
Savoie's direct tax
leeway and its ability to scale down non-mandatory policies and
cut costs. We
believe the department's ability to implement its comprehensive
cost-cutting
plan is underpinned by its strong governance, based on a skilled
administration,
a stable political context, and a track record of prudent
financial management.
Debt is moderate, estimated at 61% of current revenue at
end-2013, and is
expected to remain below 65% of current revenue until 2016. Debt
coverage
metrics are comfortable with an estimated debt payback ratio of
3.8 years at
end-2013 and strong debt service coverage. Debt payback is
forecasted to weaken
to about five years in 2016 due to lower current balance, but it
should remain
below average debt maturity.
Debt guarantees are high, estimated at EUR443m at end-2013.
However, they are
mostly for the benefit of low-risk regulated social housing
entities. Dependent
public sector entities are fully self-funded and well
capitalised.
Savoie's socio-economic indicators are generally better than the
national
average, with notably lower unemployment and slightly higher
average wealth. It
benefits from a dynamic tourism industry, driven by some of
Europe's leading ski
resorts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weak operating performance leading to the debt payback ratio
consistently
above 10 years could lead to a downgrade.
Although Fitch considers it unlikely, an upgrade could result
from a sustained
improvement in the operating performance leading to considerably
stronger debt
metrics.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Lopes
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2013,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 17 August 2012 on www.fitchratings.com.
