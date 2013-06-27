(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a special report titled "Deposit Set-Off for EU Structured Finance and Covered Bonds". The report concludes that the risk of structured finance or covered bond investors incurring losses as the result of the loss and set-off of insured domestic deposits by obligors is highly remote in most EU countries.

The publication of the report follows the comment "Fitch: Deposit Set-Off Risk Remote for SF & CVB in EU Countries" dated 13 June 2013.

The principles of how we address set-off in our analysis for SF transactions and covered bonds are reflected in our "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds" at www.fitchratings.com. Contact:

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Deposit Set-Off for EU Structured Finance and Covered Bonds

here