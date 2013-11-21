(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA 2H13 Capital Goods Dashboard.

The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Emerging market slowdown not a threat for EMEA capital goods.

- What Fitch is watching: Emerging markets investments, competitive environment, operational challenges.

- The ratings impact of the above.

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Capital Goods Dashboard 2H13

here