March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a special report, 'EMEA Utilities - Sector Credit Factors Compendium', as part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports that show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.

To further increase transparency, the report illustrates how the various sector credit factors contained within Fitch's guidelines for rating EMEA Utilities, published on 9 August 2012, are applied to 26 point-in-time examples from the agency's portfolio of publicly-rated EMEA utilities.

The report is available on www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Utilities: Sector Credit Factors Compendium

