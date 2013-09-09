(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published Malaysia-based Etiqa
Takaful Berhad's (ETB) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'A' with
Stable Outlook.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating reflects ETB's leading position in Malaysia's takaful market,
extensive distribution coverage, an operating history of 20 years, its sound
liquidity and its favourable operating margins. The rating also recognises ETB's
position as a core operating subsidiary within Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad
(MAHB).
The rating acknowledges the seniority of takaful participants after the
introduction of the new Islamic Financial Services Act in March 2013. The new
Act states takaful participants' seniority over unsecured creditors within the
takaful's and operator's funds in the winding up of a licensed takaful operator.
ETB is a dominant player in Malaysia's takaful market, capturing about 50% of
gross contributions in 2012 and 36% of new business in the general and family
takaful segment. Wide agency coverage, along with its bancassurance arrangement
with Malayan Banking Berhad, have given ETB a competitive edge over its
competitors, especially newly formed takaful operators.
ETB has generated satisfactory operating profitability over the past five years.
Strong business quality and economies of scale are key in maintaining the
underwriting margin of the company's general takaful business despite its high
exposure to the low-margin motor insurance. Consistent investment gain and
favourable mortality experience have contributed positively to the operating
margin of ETB's family takaful portfolio. Its overall operating performance
compares favourably with that of its peers, with pre-tax return on assets stable
at 1.5%-2.1% over the past two years, versus peers' -8.8%-10.1%.
Offsetting these positive rating attributes includes weak standalone
capitalisation as measured by Fitch's internal model; the requirement to make
capital contribution after the implementation of risk based capitalisation (RBC)
takaful framework in January 2014; and market-wide underwriting deficits from
third-party liability motor insurance.
While ETB's RBC as measured by Fitch's capital model remained weak in FY12,
Fitch believes MAHB is able to fund ETB's capital requirement when the new
capital regime for takaful operator comes into effect. The underwriting
performance of ETB's general takaful fund, however, will continue to be
constrained by the industry-wide poor claim experience of third-party liability
motor insurance.
Rating Sensitivities
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as ETB's IFS rating is the same level as
Malaysia's Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', which is on
Negative Outlook. Under Fitch's criteria, ETB is rated above the sovereign's
given its leading market position in Malaysia and the capital strength of MAHB,
but no more than one notch due to its business focus in Malaysia.
Negative rating triggers include further decline in ETB's risk based
capitalisation as measured by Fitch's internal capital model or a significant
deterioration in the underwriting profitability of ETB's general takaful
portfolio with a combined ratio persistently higher than 105% (FY12: 92.2%).
The rating may also come under pressure from a material deterioration in lapse
rates or a substantial change in mortality experiences of the company's family
takaful business; or a significant increase in MAHB's financial leverage on a
consolidated basis to more than 30% (FY13 forecast: 11%) for a prolong period. A
downgrade of Malaysia's Local-Currency IDR of 'A' to more than one notch below
ETB's IFS rating would also result in a downgrade in the insurer's rating.