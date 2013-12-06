Dec 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published its "European Food
Retail Peer Study". The report analyses the main factors that influence our
rating decisions for corporates in the European food retail sector, and compares
specific traits of Fitch-rated companies in the industry.
Size, market share and operating margins are reliable indicators of rating
levels for European food retailers. Their ratings are also supported by high
barriers to entry for non-established operators due to market saturation.
Brand strength, and its maintenance, is also an important rating driver and one
of the main components of rating differentiation. Brand identity incorporates
the logo, location, quality and up-to-date nature of the stores, as well as the
perceived values of the brand itself.
The report also includes a review of financial factors. A rating differentiator
for European food retailers is their leverage position - measuring a company's
long-term creditworthiness and solvency - and interest coverage. European food
retailers are assessed particularly in terms of their lease-adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR and FFO adjusted net leverage metrics. The former is based on
capitalising food retailers' lease liabilities, as these companies generally
rent a significant percentage of the properties they operate from. The latter
assesses food retailers' cash flow after meeting operating expenses including
taxes and interest to cover underlying debt and rent payments outstanding.
The report, entitled 'European Food Retail Peer Study' covers issuers including
Carrefour SA, Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, METRO AG, Royal Ahold
NV, Picard Bondco SA and Tesco PLC. It is available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Food Retail Peer Study