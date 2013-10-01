(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published an exposure draft (model
spec) for the Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM), the agency's new
risk-based model for assessing the capital strength of insurance companies in
EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The exposure draft is available via the link below.
Fitch invites market feedback on the exposure draft during a three-month
consultation period that ends on 31 December 2013. After the consultation
period, Fitch will consider feedback received, finalise Prism FBM and publish a
model definition document in a format similar to that of the exposure draft.
To submit feedback for Fitch to consider when finalising Prism FBM, please email
comments to prismfbmfeedback@fitchratings.com.
Please indicate if you wish your feedback to be treated as confidential. Fitch
will publish on its website written non-confidential responses in full,
including the names and addresses of such respondents.
The closing date for feedback is 31 December 2013.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Prism Factor-Based Capital Model: Exposure Draft
- Model Definition Document
here