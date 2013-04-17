(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Financial Guaranty: Proposed Ratings Criteria here CHICAGO, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an exposure draft with respect to proposed criteria for rating financial guaranty insurers. The exposure draft includes a number of proposed amendments to Fitch's global master criteria report for insurance titled 'Insurance Rating Methodology'. The financial guaranty sector falls under Fitch's insurance master criteria. Fitch invites feedback on the proposals during a six-week consultation period that extends through May 31, 2013. Fitch expects to publish a revision to the 'Insurance Rating Methodology' following a review of the comments received during the consultation period. Fitch also expects to concurrently publish a separate special report on the Sector Credit Factors as they relate to financial guarantors. Fitch withdrew its sector-specific financial guaranty criteria in February 2010. Fitch does not currently publish ratings on any financial guarantors. Therefore, no changes in published ratings will result from these new criteria. Responses to the exposure draft should be sent to financial.guarantors@fitchratings.com. Contact: Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2353 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Keith M. Buckley, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3211 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.