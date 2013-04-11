(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published Indonesia's state-owned airlines PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk's (Garuda) National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.

Key Rating Drivers Market leadership:

The rating reflects Garuda's market leadership in the Indonesian full-service carrier (FSC) industry, as well as growing potential from low-cost carriers (LCC) operated through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PT Citilink Indonesia (Citilink). Garuda dominates FSC flights between cities in Indonesia and, together with its LCC operation, commanded about 28.2% of the total domestic market at end-2012. Garuda's premium brand should continue to support the company's market position over the medium term, which is particularly important for Citilink given the highly competitive LCC market.

Weak liquidity, improved operating parameters: Garuda managed to gradually improve its operating parameters, as indicated by an increasing load factor, improving operating efficiency and on-time performance, to a level consistent with higher-rated peers. Such improvements are largely attributable to Garuda's extensive fleet rejuvenation initiatives as manifested in a significant decrease in the average fleet age to about 5.8 years at end-2012 from 11.5 years in 2006. These developments provide support to the rating, considering the high leverage nature of its operation and the airline's constrained liquidity position.

Garuda's low liquidity position, as measured by the cash/revenue and unencumbered assets/unsecured debt ratios, is a constraint on its rating. By end-2012, its cash/revenue and unencumbered assets/unsecured debt ratios stood at 9% and less than 1x, respectively, compared with higher-rated peers' high double-digits and about 2x.

Improved funding access:

Fitch views Garuda's improved and diversified funding access as an additional comfort for its rating. The airline has now locked in unsecured long-term funding at favorable pricing. With Garuda now listed on Indonesia Stock Exchange, equity funding is also another important source of additional liquidity for the company.

Strong operating result continues:

Fitch expects Garuda to maintain growth momentum, on the back of favorable macroeconomic conditions and the company's continued dominance in the FSC segment. Garuda's dominance in FSC provides the company with flexibility to pass on fuel costs to end-customers and therefore the ability to maintain stable profit margins. This is an important feature as the company does not actively hedge its fuel requirements.

Government support incorporated: The rating also takes into account support from the government (BBB-/Stable) given that the latter is a controlling shareholder. Support is manifested in historical financial funding and the fact that Garuda is the only airline allowed to carry on-board immigration process for inbound flights to Indonesia. Fitch believes similar support will be available in the future as Garuda is the largest, national carrier in Indonesia.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- an increase in the leverage ratio, as measured by funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage, to above 6.5x (end-2012: 5.8x) on a sustained basis

- Decrease in debt coverage ratio, as measured by FFO fixed charge cover to below 1.25x (end-2012: 1.54x) on a sustained basis

- Inability to refinance or inadequate cash balance to meet debt maturing in the next 12 months

- Evidence of weakening linkage to the government

Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the medium-term in light of Garuda's weak liquidity which will be under pressure as the company completes its fleet expansion.