(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Gazprom-Media
Holding's (GMHP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'
with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
GMPH is a diversified media company, with most revenues and
EBITDA generated by
its two free-to-air channels, NTV and TNT. The company's
operating profile is
strong for the rating level and its current net cash position is
a positive
factor for its creditworthiness. However, this is overlaid by
management's
relatively high potential leverage tolerance of up to 2.0x-2.5x
net debt/EBITDA
and no clarity over the company's longer-term capital structure
and dividend
policy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- Strong Competitive Positions
GPMH holds a solid position in the Russian TV landscape and in
terms of audience
share its TV channels typically perform better than their direct
competitors. In
the mid to long term the TV advertising market is likely to slow
down but Fitch
expects at least mid-single digit growth.
- High Dependence on Ad Revenues
GPMH is highly dependent on ad revenues, which accounted for 80%
of the total in
2012. This reliance will continuel, in line with its Western
European peers. The
NTV+ subsidiary provides some revenue diversification for GPMH,
but it is
considered subscale and its low profitability has a an overall
dilutive effect
on group margins.
- Proven Resilience in a DownturnGPMH's business proved to be
reasonably
resilient in a downturn which is a positive. As demonstrated in
2008-09, in the
case of a macroeconomic contraction, GPMH's ability to overcome
market
conditions and preserve EBITDA margins and free cash flow
generation was at a
good level both in absolute terms and compared with European
peers. The solid
net cash position allowed it to survive the crisis better than
competitors,
which Fitch considers positive.
The Russian TV market shrank by 18% yoy in 2009 but the company
was able to
mitigate the negative impact through a number of cost-cutting
initiatives. Fitch
expects that the company would be able to promptly respond to
any revenue
problems by downsizing its cost base. This flexibility is
provided, among other
things, by a relatively low reliance on foreign content, which
Fitch estimates
at below 15% of the total.
- Volatile Russian Ad Market
Overall, the Russian ad and, specifically, TV ad market
demonstrated higher
volatility than key European markets in the downturn following
the 2009
financial crisis. Relatively higher Russian market volatility is
likely to be a
persistent factor. A significant amount of ad revenues comes
from large
international groups that tend to quickly de-emphasize emerging
market exposure
at distressed times.
-Internet and Structural Market Shifts
Fitch notes that the continuing rise of the Internet as a media
platform in
Russia has not been disruptive so far. TV advertising market
share experienced a
fairly modest decline to 48.4% in 2012 from 52% in 2009
mitigated by ad
inflation. However, continuing Internet expansion and structural
changes in the
TV market such as wider proliferation of niche channels and
fragmented
viewership are considered a longer-term threat. If these led to
a significant
decline in viewership and/or ad market shares, it could lead to
negative rating
action.
- Reasonable Control Over Content
Fitch views GMPH's content strategy as reasonably balanced with
an appropriate
mixture of internally-produced and outsourced content. Growing
dependence on any
single external content producer may become an issue and would
be viewed as
credit negative although not necessarily leading to negative
rating action. A
good degree of content flexibility is provided by the company's
long pipeline of
contracted content production sufficient to cover over three
years of
operations.
- Parential Support Not Factored Into Ratings
GPMH group is 100% owned by Gazprombank ('BBB-'/Stable). Fitch
believes that a
media group cannot be viewed as a strategic asset for a bank,
and therefore does
not factor any up-notching for parental support. A sale of GPMH
would be viewed
as event risk, but the impact of a new shareholder may be
limited if GPMH's
leverage does not exceed 1.2x net debt/EBITDA.
- Healthy EBITDA Margins, Strong Liquidity
GPMH has been strongly FCF generative on the back of healthy
EBITDA margins - at
above 20% on average in 2010-2012. Fitch expects strong FCF
generation to
continue. FCF will be temporarily pressured by investments into
a new TV studio
centre, but we estimate that FCF is unlikely to drop to below
RUB4.5bn over this
period. Pre-dividend FCF margin was 18% in 2012, which is strong
for the rating
category. The company benefits from a large cash position of
RUB16.8bn on its
balance sheet at end-2012. This is held as cash and deposits
with the company's
shareholder, Gaprombank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although not considered an imminent risk, structural changes in
the TV market
such as fragmenting TV audience or a growing share of ad
revenues diverting to
Internet could weaken GPMH's leadership and pricing power.
- A significant decline in viewership share/TV ad market share
would be rating
negative.
- A leverage increase to above 1.2x net debt/EBITDA on a
sustained basis might
be negative.
- A stronger commitment to maintain net leverage at or below 1x
net debt/EBITDA
and more clarity on the targeted capital structure/dividend
policy would be
credit positive.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: published at 'BB', Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: assigned at 'AA-(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 08
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
