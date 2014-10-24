(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Banks Dashboard 4Q14 here FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a dashboard report for the German banking sector. German banks' current record-low loan impairment charges (LICs) reflect the banks' crisis-driven rising focus on the benign domestic market. At the same time, their resilient interest margins result from accelerated liability re-pricing triggered by the low-rate environment while the banks' generally large stocks of long-term fixed-rate assets re-price at a much slower pace. In the short term, this benign combination should ensure a resilient operating income for the banking sector. In the medium term, however, cyclical LIC normalisation and the lagging effect of downward asset re-pricing will significantly burden profitability. The banks should use the current benign environment to build up capital buffers before operating conditions deteriorate. But competition from foreign players is increasingly challenging the market discipline that is necessary to ensure adequate risk pricing, thus putting further pressure on internal capital generation. The 'German Banks Dashboard 4Q14' is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Primary Analyst Patrick Rioual Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 113 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.