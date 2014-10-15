(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GB?s consistent strategy, improving capitalization ratios, sound
positioning
within its core market and consistently good asset quality
indicators support
its ratings. The bank's ratings also factor in its limited
revenue
diversification, moderate loan portfolio concentration by size.
Additionally, as
is the case with its domestic peers, GB's financial performance
is highly
sensitive to increases in provisioning expenses given the bank's
limited
flexibility in increasing margins and operating efficiency.
GB's profitability remains higher than the Panamanian banking
system average.
Operating income growth, lower impaired loans charges and
outstanding operating
efficiency underpinned a steady increase in GB's profitability.
GB strengthened its capital during 2012 through a capital
injection of USD12.5m
and non-recurring gains on investments revaluation. The Fitch
Core Capital ratio
increased to 10.08% as of June 2014 from 6.98% in June 2011.
Fitch expects GB's
capital ratios to continue strengthening due to good income
generation and net
profit accumulation, sustained good asset quality and a
reasonable dividend
payout ratio.
GB's loan and investment portfolios' quality remains solid. This
quality is
reflected in its lower level of past-due loans, charge-offs and
foreclosed
assets as well as in its strengthened reserves for impaired
loans. The
investment portfolio is widely diversified and consists
predominantly of
investment grade securities. Similar to its peers, the positive
economic
environment favors loan portfolio growth and low delinquencies.
GB's funding diversification is increasing while its deposit
base remains
stable. Deposits concentration is moderate, reflecting GB's
market position and
its corporate profile. The bank's funding sources include
external creditors and
debt issuances in international and local markets. Liquidity
remains adequate
given GB's stable deposit base, longer-term funding and ample
access to other
funding sources.
PROFILE
GB is a Panamanian universal bank that was founded in 1994.
During the last
years, it has consistently increased its market share to become
the fifth
largest bank by size of loans and deposits, in a country that is
characterized
by high banking competition (there are 51 banks). As of June
2014, GB had a
participation of 7.1% of the banking system's gross loans and
4.6% of deposits,
(based on unconsolidated figures). GB also has the third largest
network of
service points in Panama and sixth by branches and ATMs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Currently there is limited upside potential for GB's ratings.
Further
strengthening of its business model and franchise, which may
allow the bank to
preserve a sound balance between asset and funding growth; as
well as
improvement in its profitability and current capital levels in a
sustained
manner, may positively influence its ratings.
GB's ratings could be downgraded in the event of a severe
deterioration in asset
quality or a decline in its financial performance, resulting in
a sustained
decrease in the bank's ratio of tangible common equity to
tangible assets to
below 7.5%, or a sustained decrease in the Fitch Core Capital
ratio to below
9.5%.
