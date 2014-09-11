(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Reinsurers' Mid-Year
Results Dashboard
here
CHICAGO/LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) In its new Global
Reinsurers' 1H14 Results
Dashboard, Fitch Ratings says that the group of global
reinsurers that it tracks
generated a calendar-year reinsurance combined ratio of 87.4% in
1H14, up from
85.9% for the comparable half-year earlier.
The weaker results partially reflect pressure on reinsurance
margins and an
increase in non-catastrophe property losses that have hit
several reinsurers.
The group experienced only marginal growth in overall
reinsurance premiums
written as underwriting opportunities are limited. Traditional
reinsurers are
shifting away from property catastrophe business, as competitive
market
pressures have pushed property catastrophe premium rates to
inadequate levels.
Shareholders' equity showed growth of 5.2% since year-end 2013.
Solid earnings
and unrealised gains on fixed-income securities were partially
offset by
continued share repurchases.
The 'Global Reinsurers' 1H14 Results Dashboard' highlights key
1H14 performance
metrics and is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
