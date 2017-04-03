(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published Grupo ASSA,
S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-'. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS
Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main
subsidiary, ASSA
Tenedora.
ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net
income and is the
largest source of its cash dividends. This subsidiary stands out
for its strong
and expanding franchise in the Central America region,
especially in Panama,
where it is the largest insurance company. It also has a good
level of
profitability, adequate capitalization and liquidity, as well as
extensive
reinsurance capacity.
VR
Grupo ASSA's Viability Rating (VR) is highly influenced by the
operating
environment of its subsidiaries. The entity has insurance or
banking operations
in all Central American countries, although Panama is its main
market. This
exposes the entity to low credit-rated countries with different
regulatory
environments and uneven financial market development
constraining its VR.
However, Fitch also believes its diversification provides Grupo
ASSA with a high
capacity to grow, to generate revenues, and strengthen its
franchise.
Grupo ASSA's capital position is one of its strengths,
reflecting the adequate
capitalization of its insurance subsidiaries and its nature as a
holding company
that does not have individual debt. Its double leverage ratio is
low and its
capital ratios are favored by the quarterly cash dividends
received by its
investments. Fitch does not anticipate extraordinary capital
requirements from
any of the main subsidiaries in the foreseeable future, although
growing
operations may require retaining a higher proportion of their
earnings in order
to remain self-sustainable.
In Fitch's opinion, Grupo ASSA's investment-grade holdings and
the low
delinquency ratios at the subsidiaries' level reflect a moderate
risk appetite.
Loan portfolio quality reveals adequate underwriting standards
according to
local market conditions. Nevertheless, loan loss reserve
coverage is low,
reflecting the requirements of local regulations and the
collateral coverage
provided by its main lending segment, residential mortgages.
Funding and liquidity is managed at a subsidiary level. Each
subsidiary is
accountable for obtaining its own resources and comply with
local regulations.
In this way, the group's liquidity is less fungible than other
investment-grade
entities. Grupo ASSA's liquidity would come from its
subsidiaries' excess
reserves coverage because, in Fitch's opinion, investments
available for sale
would not be the primary source of liquidity. On an individual
basis, Grupo ASSA
does not have any financial liabilities.
Grupo ASSA's franchise in Central America is strong and
continues to grow in the
insurance sector with the recent acquisition of AIG's operations
in Panama,
Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Grupo BDF in Nicaragua
holds a relevant
market position in specific business segments while La
Hipotecaria focuses on
mortgage lending in El Salvador, Panama and Colombia. Fitch
expects that Grupo
ASSA will continue to expand its main business lines, leveraging
its reputation
in the Central American insurance market.
Grupo ASSA's profitability is high and consistent. It is favored
by strong
income generation from both financial intermediation and
insurance and
commission revenues. The entity has a good degree of revenue
diversification by
business line and by country, although the majority of revenue
comes from its
subsidiaries in Panama and Nicaragua (close to 85%). Its good
operating
efficiency and the sound quality of its subsidiaries' loan
portfolios implies
low operating expenses and support its good profitability.
The ratings incorporate the view that the company's expected
dividend flow
structure should continue to be driven by its core investments
in Empresa
General de Inversiones and Grupo Financiero BG, whose consistent
dividend
payments account for 70% of dividend inflows, as in 2016 (2015:
62%).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Grupo ASSA's SR and SRF of '5' and 'NF', respectively, indicate
that, although
possible, external support cannot be relied upon, given the
entity's limited
systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs
Changes in Grupo ASSA's ratings would reflect modifications in
its main
subsidiary's performance or risk profile. Negative changes in
the ratings could
come from a reduction of ASSA Tenedora's contribution to
consolidated net income
to less than one-third of its consolidated income.
VR
Grupo ASSA's VR is sensitive to its asset and revenue
diversification by
country. A significant increase in the relative weight of
operations located in
non-investment-grade countries could affect Fitch's assessment
of the
consolidated entity's operating environment and put downward
pressure on the
ratings.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Grupo ASSA:
--Long-Term IDR published at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F3';
--Viability Rating published at 'bbb-';
--Support assigned at '5';
--Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ricardo Aguilar
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9124
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes No. 2612,
Edificio Connexity, Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon 64920
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Martinez
Senior Director
+503 2516 6619
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1 212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Impaired Loans were
adjusted to
reflect only loans that are overdue by 90 days or more in order
to be consistent
with Fitch's criteria and global industry practices.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021591
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
