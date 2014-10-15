(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
new Guatemalan
Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights the key events
affecting the industry
as of the first half of 2014.
The Guatemalan Insurance Dashboard discusses the industry's
actual and expected
growth rate, which is likely to remain above the country?s
economic growth. The
report examines the outstanding performance of the Guatemalan
insurance market
in the recent years, which is still one of this market?s mayor?s
strength,
favored by conservative underwriting polices. Fitch also points
out, the more
competitive environment in some business lines, such as health
and accidents,
where technical losses are still moderate, but they might affect
the insurance
market?s profile in the medium term.
The 'Guatemalan Insurance Dashboard 1H14' is available on
Fitch's website at
'www.fitchratings.com'
Contact:
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2116-6606
eduardo.recinos@fitchratings.com
Fitch, Centroamerica
79 Av. Sur, Col. Escalon
San Salvador, El Salvador
Maria Jose Arango
Associate Director
+503 2516-6620
johann.goebel@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Guatemala Insurance
Dashboard
here
