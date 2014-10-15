(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAN SALVADOR, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new Guatemalan Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights the key events affecting the industry as of the first half of 2014. The Guatemalan Insurance Dashboard discusses the industry's actual and expected growth rate, which is likely to remain above the country?s economic growth. The report examines the outstanding performance of the Guatemalan insurance market in the recent years, which is still one of this market?s mayor?s strength, favored by conservative underwriting polices. Fitch also points out, the more competitive environment in some business lines, such as health and accidents, where technical losses are still moderate, but they might affect the insurance market?s profile in the medium term. The 'Guatemalan Insurance Dashboard 1H14' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' Contact: Eduardo Recinos Senior Director +503 2116-6606 eduardo.recinos@fitchratings.com Fitch, Centroamerica 79 Av. Sur, Col. Escalon San Salvador, El Salvador Maria Jose Arango Associate Director +503 2516-6620 johann.goebel@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Guatemala Insurance Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.