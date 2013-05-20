(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian Retail REITs Dashboard H113 here SYDNEY, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the H113 Australian retail REITs Dashboard. The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector under the following headings: - Key theme: Well Positioned to Withstand a Downturn - What Fitch is watching: Online Sales Growth, Negative Re-Leasing Spreads and Speciality Retail - The rating impact of the above The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Johann Kenny, CFA Director +612 8256 0348 Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.