(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian Retail REITs Dashboard
H113
here
SYDNEY, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the H113
Australian retail
REITs Dashboard. The publication explores the key themes
affecting issuer credit
profiles for the sector under the following headings:
- Key theme: Well Positioned to Withstand a Downturn
- What Fitch is watching: Online Sales Growth, Negative
Re-Leasing Spreads and
Speciality Retail
- The rating impact of the above
The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
Contacts:
Johann Kenny, CFA
Director
+612 8256 0348
Level 15, 77 King Street,
Sydney NSW 2000
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
