(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Guangdong
Hengjian Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (GHIH) Long-Term Foreign-
and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also assigned an expected 'A+(EXP)' rating to GHIH's
proposed senior
unsecured US dollar notes, to be issued by its indirect, wholly
owned
subsidiary, Hengjian International Investment Limited. GHIH will
provide an
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee to the proposed offshore
notes. The
proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The note
is expected to be
a bullet bond.
The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent
upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Guangdong Province: The ratings of GHIH are credit
linked to those of
Guangdong province. This reflects its 100% state ownership,
strong provincial
financial oversight and its strategic importance to the
province. These factors
result in a high likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed.
Therefore, GHIH
is classified as a credit-linked public sector entity under
Fitch's rating
criteria.
Guangdong's Strong Creditworthiness: Located in the southern
China, Guangdong
province's gross regional product ranks first among all Chinese
provinces. The
province has a robust budgetary performance, a strong and
well-diversified
socio-economic profile and a large portfolio of high-quality
state-owned assets.
These strengths are mitigated by its moderately high contingent
liabilities
arising from provincial government-owned public sector entities.
Legal Status "Mid-Range": GHIH is registered as a local
state-owned limited
liability company under Chinese company law. It is wholly owned
by Guangdong
State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(Guangdong SASAC)
and is supervised by the Guangdong provincial government. The
government does
not plan to dilute its shareholding in GHIH.
Strategic Importance "Stronger": GHIH is designated as the
province's sole
state-owned asset operation and state-owned capital investment
company. It
manages a portfolio of key infrastructure assets, including
power generation,
grid operations and the region's intercity railway. In addition,
it plays a
vital role in supporting industry upgrades and fostering
strategic emerging
industries. Its unique status provides the company with a
critical role in the
management and reform of state-owned assets.
Control "Stronger": GHIH's board members are mainly appointed by
the Guangdong
provincial government and major projects require government
approval. The
province closely monitors the company's financing plan and debt
levels and it is
required to regularly report its operational and financial
results.
Integration "Stronger": The government has provided ongoing
capital injections
and subsidies to monetarily support GHIH's business. The fiscal
support aims to
partly fund its capital expenditure and debt servicing. GHIH
also receives
non-monetary government support, which helps it maintain a
robust long-term
relationship with major banks, including policy banks and
China's major state
banks.
Balancing Policy and Commercial Objectives: One of the company's
core objectives
is to incubate investments in strategically important emerging
industries and
develop and connect industry clusters. GHIH exits these
investments when they
mature and recycles the capital into new projects to support
regional economic
development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Linked with Guangdong Province: Positive rating action would
stem from a similar
change in the province's ratings, in conjunction with continued
strong
government support. Negative rating action could derive from
negative action
taken on Fitch's internal assessment of Guangdong province.
The notching between GHIH and its sponsor may be widened if the
company's policy
role and strategic importance to the government weaken, if the
government
dilutes its control or shareholding or if the likelihood of
support from the
sponsor is diminished.
Rating action on GHIH would lead to a similar action on the
proposed US dollar
notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ark Huang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3153
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 4429 9134
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
