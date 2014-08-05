(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Medicare/Medicaid Health Insurers
NEW YORK, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
special report that
discusses the impact of market profiles and size/scale,
capitalization and
financial performance characteristics on Medicare/Medicaid
health insurers'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings.
Fitch views the potential and probable rating range for
Medicare/Medicaid
insurers as lower than the rating range for companies that
compete primarily in
the commercial health insurance market. Relative to commercial
health insurance,
Medicare and Medicaid markets reflect more limited pricing
power, narrower
profit margins and greater volatility in revenues.
A group of five (Centene Corp.; Molina Healthcare, Inc.;
WellCare Health Plans,
Inc.; and Health Net, Inc.) Medicare/Medicaid companies followed
by Fitch have
generated lower profitability metrics than national competitors
while also
employing higher operating leverage and lower RBC ratios than
other subsectors
in the health and managed care insurance space.
Medicare/Medicaid companies have aggressively pursued membership
and revenue
growth opportunities related to the Affordable Care Act's
Medicaid provisions.
Potential credit issues associated with high growth include rate
inadequacy,
adverse utilization trends, claim processing delays and
operational problems.
The 'Medicare/Medicaid Health Insurers Dashboard' is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
Contact:
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
