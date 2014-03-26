(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a "Rating Investment Holding Companies" criteria report. At the same time, Fitch has published a feedback report, detailing responses, including non-confidential submissions, received in respect of the agency's exposure draft for the criteria.

With the exception of additional precision regarding the scope of the criteria and some editorial amendments, the final criteria report has not materially changed from the exposure draft published on 20 December 2013. No rating actions have occurred as a result of the finalisation of the criteria report.

Fitch received comments on the exposure draft from two respondents, one of whom requested confidentiality. The annex of the feedback report contains the comments from the other respondent. Fitch thanks the market participants who provided feedback.

