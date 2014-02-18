(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Ipak Yuli Bank's
(IY) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'B-'. Fitch has
also affirmed KDB Bank Uzbekistan (KDBUz) and POJSEB Trustbank's
(TB) Long-term
foreign currency IDRs at 'B-' and Universalbank's (UB) Long-term
local currency
IDR at 'CCC'. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn KDBUz's
ratings, as the
bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process.
Therefore, Fitch
will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the
ratings. Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for
KDBUz.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
(SRFS)
The affirmations reflect Fitch's assessment of persistent
weaknesses in the
Uzbekistan operating environment, in particular high transfer
and convertibility
risks presented in the economy due to the country's tightly
regulated FX market,
and the banks' generally limited franchises (more acute for UB,
which is
consequently rated one notch lower than its peers).
IY's, TB's and UB's Long-term IDRs are driven by their intrinsic
creditworthiness, as reflected in their Viability Ratings (VR).
IY's, TB's and UB's SRFs of 'No Floor' and their '5' Support
Ratings reflect
their relatively limited scale of operations rendering
extraordinary support
from Uzbek authorities unlikely. The ability of the banks'
private shareholders
to provide support cannot be reliably assessed and, therefore
this support is
not factored into the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IY
IY's 'b-' VR reflects its reasonable asset quality metrics,
solid performance
and currently sufficient liquidity and capital buffers. On the
negative side,
the VR also takes into account the bank's quite narrow franchise
and some
weaknesses of the operating environment.
IY reported impaired loans at moderate 3% of the end-2013 loan
book, which were
fully covered by impairment reserves. Based on the analysis of
largest
exposures, Fitch does not have concerns about these.
Nevertheless, should asset
quality deteriorate, IY's capitalisation (regulatory capital
adequacy ratio
(CAR) of 16% at end-2013) would allow it to increase loan
provision up to about
15% of gross loans before breaching minimum regulatory capital
requirements.
Credit risks are further mitigated by solid profitability (local
GAAP operating
ROAE of 28% in 2013). Liquidity is reasonable with available
stock of liquid
assets covering about 39% of customer funding at end-2013.
In 2Q13 Asian Development Bank (ADB; AAA/Stable) acquired a
13.6% stake in IY.
Fitch believes this may be moderately positive for the bank's
corporate
governance, but does not factor support from ADB into the bank's
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES: TB
TB's ratings are pressured by a risky operating environment, as
well as high
reliance on cheap funding from its related party, the Uzbek
Commodities Exchange
(UCE) and its affiliates, which accounted for about half of the
bank's total
liabilities at end-11M13. At the same date, TB's liquid assets
(net of potential
debt repayments) covered around 33% of its customer accounts,
mitigating
withdrawal risk to an extent.
TB's ratings also account for its rapid loan growth (by 1.8x in
2013), which
means current solid reported asset quality (zero reported NPLs)
may deteriorate
somewhat as the loans season. TB's profitability metrics have
historically been
strong, with ROAA and ROAE for 2013 of 3.4% and 29.2%,
respectively.
Capitalisation is healthy (regulatory CAR was 17.7% at end-2013)
allowing the
bank to reserve up to 21% of its gross loans without breaching
the regulatory
minimum of 10%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES: UB
UB's ratings are mainly constrained by its small franchise
(total assets of only
USD32m at end-2013) resulting in high concentrations on both
sides of the
balance sheet and low operating efficiency (cost/income ratio of
77% for 2013).
The ratings also account for the bank's potential asset quality
relapses (UB
reported 22% impaired loans in its 2012 IFRS FS; 2013 local GAAP
accounts show a
positive trend but the sustainability is questionable),
relatively short track
record of operations and past regulatory problems (UB's licence
on foreign
currency operations was revoked in July 2012) limiting its fee
generation.
Positively, UB's credit profile benefits from the bank's
currently sufficient
liquidity (covering around 32% of the bank's customer accounts
at end-2013) and
high regulatory CAR of 31.3% at end-2013, which is sufficient to
reserve up to
50% of gross loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IY, TB, UB
An upgrade of IY and TB's Long-term foreign currency IDRs and
VRs would require
a general improvement in the operating environment. An upgrade
of UB would
require significant growth of its franchise, greater
diversification and
profitability improvement, while maintaining adequate asset
quality, liquidity
and capitalization.
A downgrade could occur in case of deterioration of operating
environment,
significantly increased pressure on capital as a result of
marked deterioration
of the credit quality and/or major liquidity shortfalls (eg. in
case of
withdrawals by key customers).
Fitch does not anticipate changes to the Support Ratings and
SRFs of these banks
given their moderate systemic importance.
The rating actions are as follows:
IY
Long-term foreign currency IDR: published at 'B-', Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: published at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: published at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: published at 'B'
Viability Rating: published at 'b-'
Support Rating: published at '5'
Support Rating Floor: published at 'NF'
TB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
UB
Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: Affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
KDBUz
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook
Stable; and withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; and withdrawn
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable;
and withdrawn
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; and withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'; and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'; and withdrawn
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 5575
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
