BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published the slides from its recent seminars in Almaty, Kazakhstan entitled 'Kazakh and CIS Utilities: 2014 Outlook'.
The presentation included the following:
-- CIS Utilities Ratings
-- Kazakh Utilities Sector Overview
-- Financial Estimates
-- Main Constraining and Supporting Rating Factors
-- Kazakh Utilities Outlook
The presentation package, entitled 'Kazakh and CIS Utilities: 2014 Outlook', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh and CIS Utilities 2014 Outlook Presentation
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter