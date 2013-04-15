(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Chinese
investment
property company Lai Fung Holdings Limited's (Lai Fung) Foreign
Currency
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with Stable
Outlook and a foreign
currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'.
Fitch has also assigned Lai Fung a Local Currency Long-Term IDR
of 'BB-' with
Stable Outlook and a local currency senior unsecured rating of
'BB-'. In
addition, the agency has assigned Lai Fung's proposed senior
unsecured CNY notes
an expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating. The final rating is contingent on
the receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received.
Key Rating Drivers
Recurring earnings supports ratings: Lai Fung's stable rental
income generated
from its prime location properties and a healthy financial
profile warrant a
higher rating than 'B+' rated Chinese homebuilders that generate
double its
EBITDA. Lai Fung's EBITDA for investment properties/gross
interest expenses of
1.5x and total debt/adjusted property assets of 0.24x in
financial years ending
31 July 2012 indicated sufficient headroom to meet its current
debt obligations.
Its ratings are however constrained by its small scale relative
to the expansion
of investment properties the company is undertaking.
Small scale, project concentration: Lai Fung's small scale means
that it has
only one sizeable investment property, Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza,
which
contributed 74% of its rental revenue of HKD474m in 2012. This
asset
concentration had caused Lai Fung's rental EBITDA interest
coverage to weaken
considerably below 1.0x between 2008 and 2010 when it undertook
a major
upgrading of Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza. Outside of this period,
Lai Fung's rental
EBITDA interest coverage was at least 1.5x between 2006 and
2012.
Debt funded expansion: Lai Fung's debt will increase to help
fund committed
capex and to invest for future growth, thus weakening its credit
metrics until
its new assets start contributing income from 2015. Fitch
expects that its
current and future investments in investment properties will be
in excess of
HKD2bn over the next five years, resulting in accumulated
negative free cash
flow of above HKD1.5bn. This means that Lai Fung's 2012 rental
EBITDA of HKD309m
will grow slower than interest expenses increase before 2015.
Prime location properties: Lai Fung's investment properties in
Shanghai and
Guangzhou will benefit from China's continued strong economic
growth. Its key
asset, Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza, is located in a prime location
attracting high
quality tenants.
Financially prudent track record: Lai Fung has maintained a low
loan-to-value
ratio of below 30% and adequate liquidity even as its property
assets have grown
140% between 2006 and 2012. The company's financial prudence was
also
demonstrated in 2009 and 2010 where property development sales
outstripped
development expenditure, generating positive operating cash
flow. Furthermore,
the company has access to diversified funding sources in both
onshore and
offshore debts as well as equity funding.
Parent co-operation supports growth: Lai Fung can now allow its
largest
shareholder Lai Sun Development Company Limited (LSD) to
participate in its
Chinese projects where Lai Fung has control. This follows the
lifting of an
anti-competition restriction on LSD to participate in Chinese
projects in 2012.
Further, access to group funding allows Lai Fung to compete for
larger projects
in prime locations to enhance its portfolio.
Rating Sensitivities:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA for investment properties/interest expenses falling
below 1.0x on a
sustained basis
- total debt/property assets exceeding 0.4x on a sustained basis
- increase of development assets to above 25% (22% in 2012) of
total property
assets
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next
18-24 months due to
Lai Fung's small operational scale and high capex resulting in
negative free
cash flow. However, future developments that may, individually
or collectively,
lead to positive rating action include:
-EBITDA from investment properties rising above HKD600m and
EBITDA for
investment properties/interest expenses exceeding 1.5x on a
sustained basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Director
+65 6796 7233
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8 August 2012
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
