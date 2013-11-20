(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition of
the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue
includes balance
sheet numbers as of 1 November 2013, as well as changes in
October 2013 and
changes since end-2012. In addition, its charts indicate changes
since end-2012
for Russia's main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned
and retail
banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in October 2013:
- Corporate lending increased by a modest 0.6%, with Sberbank
and Gazprombank
reporting somewhat stronger growth, but the rest of the sector
in aggregate
showing a moderate contraction
- Retail lending accelerated for the sector (3.9% monthly growth
compared with
2.3% monthly average for the previous nine months), but further
slowed down in
specialised retail banks (1.8% for October versus 2.6% monthly
average during
9M13)
- Overdue instalments were almost unchanged overall, with the
only notable
increases at Russian Agricultural Bank (RUB5.2bn; or 0.4% of
total loans) and
KIT-Finance Bank (RUB2.3bn; or 5.4% of total loans). Increase in
overdue
instalments at KIT-Finance Bank is related to legacy loans which
have been fully
provisioned for.
- The combined equity of the sample banks increased by 1.5%.
Nomos's equity
increased by a significant 31% as a result of a share issue of
RUB19.1bn.
Internal capital generation was notably above the average at
Sberbank (2.1% for
the month), but was moderately negative at VTB (-0.9%), Credit
Bank of Moscow
(-0.6%) and Bank Zenit (-0.6%)
- Capital ratios on average decreased slightly and the number of
banks from the
sample with N1 capital ratio below 11% increased to 12 at
end-10M13 from 9 at
end-9M13
- A RUB189bn net decrease in corporate funding was more than
offset by a
RUB298bn increase in funding from the State (of which RUB137bn
were Central Bank
repo facilities and the rest deposits from Ministry of Finance,
regional and
federal budgets and other state bodies). As a result government
funding reached
RUB4.7trn at end-10M13 or 11.9% of total liabilities (RUB4.4trn
or 11% at
end-9M13).
