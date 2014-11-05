(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Publishes Latin America
Beverage Dashboard
Fitch Ratings-Monterrey-5 November 2014: Fitch Ratings has
published the first
edition of its Latin America Beverage Dashboard, a publication
that explores key
topics affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Latin
America.
Key items that are covered in this report include consumer
trends, raw materials
environment, merger and acquisitions activity, new excise taxes,
and the rating
impact of these factors on the credit profile of the companies.
The 'Latin America Beverage Dashboard' is available on Fitch's
website at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link.
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Cristina Madero
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2080
Monica Coeymans
Director
+56-2-2499-3314
Contact:
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Cristina Madero
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2080
Monica Coeymans
Director
+56-2-2499-3314
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
