HONG KONG, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Macao's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The agency has also published its Country Ceiling of
'AA+' and its
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'F1+'.
Key Rating Drivers
Macao's ratings are underpinned by its robust fiscal and
external finances, as
the gaming-driven economic boom brings in large tourism receipts
and budget
surpluses. However, heavy reliance on casino-related activities
and exposure to
China country risk are vulnerabilities for the sovereign.
External finances are a rating strength. Fitch estimates Macao's
sovereign net
foreign assets (SNFA) at end-2012 were USD35bn, equivalent to
81% of GDP or 70%
of current external receipts (CXR). Macao's official
international reserves -
which have benefited from sustained current account surpluses -
were equivalent
to 6.9 months of current external payments (CXP) cover, and
35.4% of broad
money, at end-2012.
Macao has a track record of fiscal prudence. The general
government enjoys a
debt-free status. Macao achieved substantial budget surpluses,
averaging 15.4%
of GDP from 2003 to 2012, significantly outpacing its 'AA' peer
median of -0.1%.
This has enabled the accumulation of a large pool of fiscal
reserves, which are
expected to reach MOP237bn, or 59% of GDP, in 2013.
Concentration risk weighs on the ratings of Macao. The economy
and public
finances have become increasingly tied to gaming-sector
performance. Revenue
from gaming accounted for 87.7% of GDP, while the government is
estimated to
have relied on this sector for 76.5% of its revenue, in 2012. As
tourists from
China and Hong Kong make up the bulk of tourist arrivals, this
leaves Macao
highly exposed to China's country risk, as well the mainland's
policy on gaming
and tourism. Nonetheless, the agency recognises the significant
benefits flowing
from increasing economic integration with the fast-growing
mainland China.
Sharp rises in housing prices, spurred by prolonged low-interest
rates and
strong investment demand, have raised concern over housing
affordability. The
authorities have implemented a number of property cooling
measures, leading to
early signs of stabilisation. Adequate household debt-servicing
capacity should
partially mitigate the credit risks associated with banks'
exposure to the
property sector.
China-related risks are rising for the banking sector. Macao's
banking system is
predominantly foreign owned, with over 70% of assets related to
Chinese parents.
Mainland exposures by Macao banks expanded rapidly - 65% yoy in
2012, although
they remain smaller (16% of total assets) than that of Hong Kong
(25%). Risks
associated with this lending, including regulatory risks and
collateral
enforceability, remain a concern.
Rating Sensitivities
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action:
-A significant improvement in China's economic- and
financial-sector risks
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
-Severe economic shock from China could be negative for the
ratings, given the
close economic and financial linkages
-A sharp deterioration in financial sector stability given
increasing risks from
sharply rising property prices and mainland China exposures
Key Assumptions
-Macao's economy remains highly concentrated in the gaming
industry
-China will have a smooth economic rebalancing process and avoid
economic
hard-landing, as Macao's economy and its gaming industry are
highly susceptible
to China's economic performance
-No substantial changes in China's policy towards gaming and
tourism that could
have a serious impact on Macao, as Fitch views this possibility
as highly
unlikely in the near- to medium-term.
