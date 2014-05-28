(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the new
Mexican Retail
Dashboard.
The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit
profiles for the
Mexican Retail sector. In general, Mexican retailers should
maintain relatively
stable credit metrics despite comparatively weak Same Store
Sales over the last
few quarters. Key issues to watch in the following months are
the expected
improvement in SSS over the next few quarters, headwinds faced
by supermarkets
due to the fiscal reforms carried out last year, and increasing
sales by
department stores, supported by credit sales and increased
outlet penetration.
Contact:
Miguel Guzman-Betancourt
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.,
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Indalecio Riojas Garza
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Sergio Rodriguez Garza, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
