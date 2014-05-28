(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mexican Retail Dashboard here MONTERREY, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the new Mexican Retail Dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the Mexican Retail sector. In general, Mexican retailers should maintain relatively stable credit metrics despite comparatively weak Same Store Sales over the last few quarters. Key issues to watch in the following months are the expected improvement in SSS over the next few quarters, headwinds faced by supermarkets due to the fiscal reforms carried out last year, and increasing sales by department stores, supported by credit sales and increased outlet penetration. The report 'Mexican Retail Dashboard' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Miguel Guzman-Betancourt Associate Director +52 81 8399 9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V., Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Indalecio Riojas Garza Associate Director +52 81 8399 9100 Sergio Rodriguez Garza, CFA Senior Director +52 81 8399 9100 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.