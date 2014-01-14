(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a sector-specific
criteria report describing its approach to rating transactions backed by
long-term charter and/or services agreements related to offshore vessels used in
different stages of the oil exploration and production (E&P) chain in Latin
America.
'Fitch believes this report will be useful for the regional marketplace given
investment in offshore production in Brazil and political commitment to offshore
waters development in Mexico,' said Cinthya Ortega, Director at Fitch Ratings.
Fitch rated the first transaction of this kind in 2010 and has published
numerous issuance-specific and special reports on its website.
The new criteria report outlines the qualitative and quantitative factors
relevant to analyzing oil vessel-backed financings. Offshore vessels include
drilling rigs, Floating-Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units, and
shuttle tankers, among others.
Since contracts backing these transactions are the main source of cash flow
generation, the offtaker's credit rating acts as a cap to the transaction
rating, with few exceptions, according to 'Criteria for Rating Oil Vessel-Backed
Financing in Latin America,' now available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking on the link.
Ratings assigned to these transactions in Latin America have generally been
capped in the 'BBB' category. While some of this has been driven by offtaker
credit quality and overall leverage, the main factors that influence this cap
are operating risks associated with the asset, potential technology risk, and
exposure of the asset value to long-term oil prices.
Additionally, the charter and/or services agreements backing these transactions
typically contain termination clauses related to the bankruptcy of the
operator/sponsor. The degree of linkage between the transaction's rating and
the credit quality of the operator or sponsor is determined on a case by case
basis, as a function of (i) the asset type, (ii) the local supply and demand
fundamentals, (iii) the attractiveness of the asset to the offtaker, (iv)
contract characteristics, (v) available liquidity, and (vi) leverage and debt
service coverage metrics.
Transaction ratings ultimately reflect the structural features designed to
mitigate performance risks, completion risk, refinancing risk, and the potential
for sale or relocation of the assets in the event of contract termination. Any
exposure to other counterparties and legal analysis are incorporated into the
analysis and reflected in the final rating.
'Criteria for Rating Oil Vessel Backed Financing in LatAm' should be read in
conjunction with Fitch's master criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria', dated May 2013, which details Fitch's overarching approach to rating
structured finance transactions.