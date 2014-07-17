BRIEF-Aercap Holdings announces pricing of $600 mln of senior notes
* Announces pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report for Octagon Investment Partners XIX, Ltd./LLC.
The new issue report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Octagon Investment Partners XIX, Ltd./LLC
* Announces pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes
NEW YORK, Jan 23 Jeffrey Gundlach, who oversees more than $101 billion of assets as chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, has predicted a weaker dollar and more demand for inflation-protected securities now that U.S. President Donald Trump has "doubled down" on his stance regarding trade and securing jobs in America.
* Announces record net income of $78.4 million; declares cash dividend