(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Personal Lines Insurance Dashboard here CHICAGO, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its initial Dashboard Report for the U.S. Property/Casualty insurance personal lines sector. The U.S. Personal Lines Dashboard discusses Fitchâ€™s Rating Outlook for personal lines, and highlights profitability improvement in both private passenger auto and homeownersâ€™ lines tied to better pricing, fewer catastrophe losses and relatively stable loss costs during 2013. Fitch expects a slowing trend in positive pricing movement for personal lines going forward. In addition, the report discusses personal lines market share and variations in performance among leading companies in this sector. The â€˜U.S. Personal Lines Insurance Dashboardâ€™ is available on Fitchâ€™s website at â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™ or by clicking on the link. Contact: James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-31-2368-3146 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.