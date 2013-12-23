(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Russia-based
Novikombank's (Novikom) Long-term foreign-currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'B' with a Positive Outlook. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Novikom's Long-term IDRs, Viability Rating (VR) and National
Long-term Rating
reflect the bank's limited franchise, high borrower
concentrations and tight
capitalisation. On the positive side, the ratings also take into
account the
bank's satisfactory asset quality, comfortable liquidity
position, decent
profitability, stable funding base and the benefits of ordinary
support from
Russian Technologies State Corporation, (RT), which currently
owns 17.6% in the
bank.
The Positive Outlook on the bank's IDRs and National Long-term
Rating reflects
potential benefits in terms of additional support and business
growth stemming
from higher cooperation with RT, particularly in light of the
latter's announced
intention to acquire a majority stake of the bank by end-1H14.
The current scope of cooperation with RT includes lending to
companies from the
group (about 30% of Novikom's gross loans) and attraction of
accounts/deposits
(50% of customer accounts), as the bank effectively performs a
treasury function
for some of them. Also, of the bank's total outstanding
subordinated debt of
RUB12.8bn at end-9M13, RUB4.6bn was provided by two RT
companies. RT and other
current shareholders reached a preliminary agreement whereby RT
will acquire a
controlling stake in Novikom by converting its RUB4.6bn
subordinated debt into
equity and acquiring shares from other shareholders. A new
equity contribution
by RT in the form of property is planned for late 2014.
The acquisition of a majority stake should further cement the
relationship with
RT, reducing the risk of some of the group funding being
withdrawn. Moreover,
the bank may benefit from an expanded funding base, as the plan
is for it to
perform treasury functions for a broader group of RT companies.
Consequently,
this may also imply an increased propensity to support from RT
in the future.
The bank faces material single-name concentrations in loans (the
20 largest
groups of borrowers made up 66% of total loans or 5.8x Fitch
core capital (FCC)
at end-1H13). Of these, Fitch views 76% as fairly low-risk,
being either loans
to government-owned companies and/or borrowers with some
state-backing (working
under government contracts). The remainder consists of loans to
private
companies, which are higher-risk due to long tenors and,
sometimes, poor
financials of the borrowers.
Novikom's reported asset quality is acceptable with
non-performing loans (NPLs,
overdue more than 90 days) and restructured exposures accounting
for below 1%
and 12%, respectively, of end- 1H13 gross loans. NPLs and
restructured loans
were only moderately (by 21%) covered by loan impairment
reserves (LIRs)
representing material risk as the majority of restructurings
relates to private
borrowers.
Capitalisation has been tight to date. At end-11M13, the bank
could increase its
LIRs by only 1% to a maximum of 4% of gross loans before its
regulatory capital
ratio (CAR) (N1: 11.8% at end-11M13) would fall below the
minimum 10%. However,
pre-impairment operating profit (about 3% of average gross
loans) provides a
moderate extra buffer. Fitch expects regulatory capitalisation
to increase
moderately in the medium-term, because the conversion of
existing RUB4.6bn
subordinated debt by RT will allow about RUB1.3bn of existing
subordinated debt
to be additionally included into Tier 2 capital, although this
debt will
amortise by a moderate amount during 2014. The expected property
contribution by
RT towards end-2014 will also boost the bank's capitalisation.
Novikom's liquidity position is underpinned by a fairly liquid
loan book and
significant buffer of liquid assets (cash, non-restricted net
short-term
interbank placements and securities eligible for repo with the
Central Bank of
Russia) sufficient to cover about 19% of customer accounts at
end-11M13.
However, wholesale funds maturing in 2014 of RUB9.4bn (50% of
the end-11M13
liquidity buffer), unless refinanced, could put downward
pressure on the bank's
liquidity position.
Novikom's customer accounts (65% of end-1H13 liabilities) are
predominantly
short-term and highly concentrated (top 20 depositors comprised
61% of total
accounts), although many of them are relationship-based and
therefore rather
inelastic.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if RT acquires a majority skate in
the bank as
planned and demonstrates a strong commitment to support the
bank's development.
The rating may be affirmed and the Outlook revised back to
Stable if RT abandons
its plan to increase its stake in Novikon and there is no
visible increase in
cooperation between the bank and RT.
The bank's ratings could be downgraded should the pressure on
asset quality,
capital and liquidity intensify and are not remedied by
shareholder support on a
timely basis.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign-currency IDR published at 'B'; Outlook
Positive
Short-term foreign-currency IDR published at 'B'
Long-term local-currency IDR published at 'B'; Outlook Positive
National Long-term Rating published at 'BBB(rus)'; Outlook
Positive
Viability Rating published at 'b'
Support Rating published at '5'
Support Rating Floor published at 'No Floor'
