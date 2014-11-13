(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 13 (Fitch) Following the completion of a peer review of Chile's four largest banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the banks' ratings and published a special report summarizing the actions. (For additional information on the affirmations, please see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Reviews Large Chilean Banks' or the individual rating action commentaries for each bank that were published yesterday.) The banks covered in Fitch's peer review together represente 63.5% of total lending in Chile by Sept. 30, 2014. Their assets of between USD50.2 billion and USD39.4 billion are primarily allocated in the domestic market. Banco Santander Chile, Banco de Chile and Banco de Credito e Inversiones are the three largest private-sector commercial banks in Chile. They are among the highest-rated banks in Fitch's emerging markets portfolio, with all the banks' ratings based on viability ratings (VR). The rating of the fourth largest Chilean bank, Banco Estado, is based on the support it receives from the Chilean sovereign. The banks have historically focused on traditional commercial banking in Chile, based on their relationships with corporate and retail clients and a stable and diversified local funding base. All these banks enjoy a solid franchise, being well diversified by segment, with market shares that exceed 10% of the total market. In addition, these banks boast a sustainable and recurring revenue structure, stable profitability and operating efficiency levels that exceed their regional peers'. Chilean banks have a track record of consistent results through the cycles, facing international volatility with more predictable profitability levels, greater internal generation of capital and higher portfolio quality than their regional peers. Focused on their core business of traditional commercial banking, Chilean banks exhibit solid credit-risk management, based on local regulatory standards and robust corporate governance practices, adequate provisioning and controlled impairment levels. Corporate portfolio concentrations reflect the small size and relatively concentrated nature of the local market, where these entities play a key role in the economy's funding chain, although, notably, concentration levels are not excessive. The three banks' core capital levels compare adequately with their regional peers', although, globally, they compare less favorably. This is due to the way risk-weighted assets (RWAs) are treated in Chile - still under Basel I, which uses more stringent weights - and the fact that Fitch does not recognize subordinated debt as eligible capital. However, in terms of tangible equity over tangible assets, these banks compare favorably with their global peers. Fitch believes that the main Chilean banks exhibit solid liquidity and asset-liability management, an adequate diversification of their funding sources and a stable client deposit base. Their strong market shares reflect their robust franchises and the confidence they enjoy from their depositors, even during periods of stress in the financial markets. In addition, the deep local capital market gives Chilean banks access to significant amounts of long-term funding. In Fitch's opinion, progress toward the stricter Basel III capital requirements used internationally would be considered positive for the industry; however, Fitch recognizes that an effort to substitute subordinated debt with more equity-like debt (going concern triggers) will also be an important step for the industry. The full special report 'Peer Review Large Chilean Banks' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link above. Contact: Diego Alcazar (BSC, BEC and BCI) Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Abraham Martinez Director +56-2-499-33-17 Santiago Gallo Director +56-2-499-33-20 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peer Review: Large Chilean Banks (Resilient through the Cycle) here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.