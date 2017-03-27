(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South Africa Banks: Peer Review here LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer review of the five major South African banking groups and domestic banking entities. Together these represented 93% of domestic banking assets and 85% of domestic credit at end-2016. As part of its December 6, 2016 peer rating review, Fitch had affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' for the following: Absa Bank Limited, Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL), FirstRand Bank Limited (FRB), Investec Bank Limited (IBL), Investec Limited (IL), Nedbank Group Limited (NedGroup), Nedbank Limited, The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA) and Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG). Fitch does not rate the holding company of FRB, FirstRand Limited. The Outlooks on all Long-Term IDRs were revised to Negative, in line with the sovereign rating (also 'BBB-'). Each of the entities' ratings consider well-developed financial markets and regulation, capable management and sound risk management. The ratings also consider the banks' dominant competitive positions, driving solid profitability and solid asset quality. However, the ratings are constrained by the sovereign rating, given the banks' high exposure to sovereign creditworthiness through their liquid assets portfolios and lending to sovereign-owned enterprises. Fitch views the banks as well-managed institutions, with experienced personnel and good depth. Governance and risk frameworks are sound and in line with those of many developed markets. Underwriting standards have become increasingly conservative through the downward economic cycle. In particular, banks' exposure to unsecured retail lending has reduced significantly. The South African economy is diverse and concentrations are not a concern as they are in many other emerging markets. Weak economic growth in South Africa (estimated 0.3% in 2016) has not prevented the major South African banks from producing good profitability. Earnings are supported by diverse business models and strong franchises. However, it is clear that earnings growth is slowing due to slower loan growth. Loan impairment charges are also beginning to rise, albeit from a low base, and this will continue to put pressure on earnings growth in the medium term. Nevertheless, these banks have been resilient through various economic cycles and have a record of consistent results. In Fitch's view all banks are adequately capitalised. Capital ratios are rising and are comfortably above phased-in Basel III requirements. Capital ratios are supported by solid earnings and measured loan growth. Access to capital is good, particularly by emerging market standards, with sophisticated capital structures and relatively deep domestic capital markets. Some banks have issued Basel III-compliant hybrid Tier 1 instruments. Banks are mostly deposit funded, but there is structural weakness in funding due to the intermediation of many retail deposits by money managers. However, banks are gradually growing more traditional (and more stable) retail deposits and have relatively diverse funding structures with high demand for local and foreign debt issuance. 